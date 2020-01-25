Shirley Jane Van Zylen D’Archangel-King
Shirley Jane Van Zylen D’Archangel-King, 92, of Grand Haven, Michigan, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge in Spring Lake, Michigan.
She was born Nov. 30, 1927, in the Chicago, Illinois area. Her birth name was Shirley Jane Stone.
She was adopted in 1929 by her aunt and uncle, Shirley and Henry “Bubs” Van Zylen of Grand Haven. She attended St. Patrick Catholic Church and Parochial School. She graduated from Grand Haven High School and Mercy Central School of Nursing in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sons, Paul D’Archangel and Michael D’Archangel; two sisters, Barbara James and Judith Godlewski; and two brothers, James and Robert Stone.
In 1948, she married Peter John D’Archangel of Grand Rapids, who preceded her in death in 1997. She then married Robert A. King of Ludington, Michigan, who preceded her in death in 2010.
She is survived by four daughters, Lynn D’Archangel, Karen (Marty) Spatz, Elizabeth D’Archangel and Sally D’Archangel; three sons, Ron D’Archangel, Steve (Claudia) D’Archangel and Peter (Nadia) D’Archangel; 20 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church with Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services in Grand Haven. Burial will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Patricia Ann York
Patricia Ann York, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Spring Creek Health & Rehab in Murray.
She was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Rexie Alton Dowdy and Lala Armeda Turner Dowdy.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Silas and Lela Brooks Turner and William Ed and Angie Harris Dowdy.
Ms. York is survived by her son, David York of Murray; two grandchildren, Whitley Alyse York and Conner Edward York; an aunt, Lucille Rudolph of Murray; and close friend, Ruth Daughaday of Murray.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Tracy Rudolph officiating. Burial followed in Ledbetter Cemetery. Visitation was after 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Ann Danner
Ann Danner, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Benton, Kentucky, to Ollie Jones and Jewell Burkeen Jones.
She served for more than 10 years as an accounting clerk for the city of Murray and was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Don” Danner.
Mrs. Danner is survived by two sisters, Betty Miller of Morehead and Jo Anne Cothran of Grand Prairie, Texas; one brother, Larry Jones of Benton; one nephew, Stephen Miller and wife Kathy of Flemingsburg; one great-niece, Stephanie Craft and husband Corey of Flemingsburg; one-great nephew, Aaron Miller of Flemingsburg; and one great-great-nephew, Aiden Craft of Flemingsburg.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glynn Orr officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Valencia Mae Billington
Valencia Mae Billington, 92, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 18, 1927 in Benton, Kentucky, to Kelzie Gordon and Nora Zook Gordon.
She was a retired special education teacher’s aid with the Royal Oak School System in Royal Oak, Michigan, and a member of St. Clair Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Eugene “Gene” Billington, who died April 24, 2018; and three sisters, Zera Thompson, Earlene Bayse and Vera Sumner.
Mrs. Billington is survived by two sons, Rick Billington and wife Carol of Rochester, Michigan, and James “Randy” Billington and wife Sheila of Pickens, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Brian Billington of New Haven, Michigan, Carrie Bath of Peoria, Arizona, and Brian Green of Atlanta, Georgia; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Helen Paschall and Rose Walker, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Darrell Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the McLaren Home Care & Hospice, 12900 Hall Road #200, Sterling Heights, MI 48313.
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Timberlake Opperman
Sandra “Sandy” Timberlake Opperman, 76, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home in Bluffton, South Carolina, with her family at her side.
She was born May 16, 1943, in Evansville, Indiana, to Kenneth and Dora Timberlake.
She attended Reitz High School where she was active in band. She continued her education at Evansville College where she met and fell in love with Larry Opperman. They married July 18, 1964. She traveled extensively as a U.S. Air Force wife, but always found a home in every local church she attended. She was active in the Altar Guild, children’s programs, choir, and anything that was asked of her. She was the mother of three active children who kept her busy with sports, school functions, church groups, music lessons and endless projects.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sylvia Hawes.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry; her three children, Cheryl Stanley and husband Robert, Ann Crager and L. Don Opperman Jr. and wife Anita; four grandchildren, Laura Scalone (Vincent), R. Allen Crager Jr. (Rachel), Cassandra Crager and Elizabeth Adams (Zach); two great-grandchildren, Evelyn “Evie” Scalone and Augustus “Gus” Crager; her sisters, Judy Carr and Virginia Plump (Wayne); and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved her.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Alexander West Chapel in Evansville, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until the service hour Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. There will be a celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Beaufort, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Low Country in Bluffton, South Carolina.
Blanche Shemwell
Blanche Shemwell, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Sept. 7, 1926, in Mattoon, Illinois, to Clarence Allen and Opal Abney Allen.
She retired from Fisher-Price and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and the Sanctuary Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lilburn “Blackie” Shemwell; one sister, Betty Marvel; two brothers, Jake Allen and Donald Allen; and a granddaughter, Tiffany Shemwell Clayton.
Mrs. Shemwell is survived by two sons, David Shemwell and wife Lyn of Columbus, Georgia, and Ronnie Shemwell and wife Terese of Hazel; three grandchildren, Terri Mobbs and husband Shawn of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Christina Burnett and husband Anthony of Mableton, Georgia, and Worth Shemwell and wife Kendra of Murray; a grandson-in-law, Aaron Clayton of Murray; and six great-grandchildren, Courtney, Cody and Ryan Mobbs, Ansley and Sam Burnett and Mira Shemwell.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 906 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Shirley Ann Patton
Shirley Ann Patton, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:02 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Rebecca Hale
Rebecca Hale, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her residence.
Carla D. Teems
Carla D. Teems, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Brenda Sirls
Brenda Sirls, 75, of Paris, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Henry County Health & Rehab Center in Paris.
