Donnie Smith 'Slim' Hudson
Donnie “Slim” Hudson, 65, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 6, 1954, in Trigg County, Kentucky.
He was owner and operator of Donnie Hudson Body Shop for 41 years and was a member of Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Hudson; a brother, Lannie Hudson; and a niece, Tessa Hudson.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his wife, Carla Hudson of Almo, whom he married May 12, 1973 in Dexter, Kentucky; his mother, Barbara Hudson of Murray; a sister, Becky Hudson of Murray; a brother, Ronnie Hudson and wife Ann of Gilbertsville; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Tucker and Chandra Britt and husband Trey, all of Murray; a brother-in-law, Charles Watkins and wife Linda of Camden, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church, 5161 Radio Road, Dexter, KY 42036, or the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolence may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Eva D. Wetmore
Eva D. Wetmore, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born in Bath, New Brunswick, Canada, the youngest child of John K. McIntosh and Mabel Dalling)McIntosh. She attended schools in Bath and Woodstock, New Brunswick and later graduated from Saint John General Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. She loved her profession of nursing and worked as a registered nurse for more than 50 years.
Ms. Wetmore is survived by two daughters, Carol E. Adams of Murray and Linda L. Crawford and husband John of Cadiz; three sons, David K. Wetmore of Columbus, Ohio, Thomas H. Wetmore and wife Shirley of Bath, New Brunswick and Ian C. Wetmore and wife Cathy of Long Island, New York; nine grandchildren, Angela D. Hartigan of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Shondelle Lewis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, John “Tripp” Crawford of Cadiz, Christopher Wetmore of Columbus, Brian Wetmore of Wheeling, West Virginia, Randy Wetmore of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Emily Fox of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Sarah Wetmore of Long Island and Olivia Hercules-Wetmore of Columbus; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St. John’s Episcopal Church with burial to follow in the Memorial Garden.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
JoAnn McLeod
JoAnn McLeod, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 7:52 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born April 4, 1932, in Lyon County, Kentucky, to George Holsapple and Oatie Winters Holsapple.
She was married to Cecil McLeod for 61 years. She worked as a production operator at Fisher Price, and also worked as a door greeter for 18 years at the Murray Walmart. JoAnn loved flowers (especially roses) and was known to pare the rose bushes whether asked to or not. She and her husband enjoyed traveling by car, and they visited almost every state in the U.S. She was a member of Dexter-Hardin Methodist Church and a resident at Brookdale in Murray. She will be remembered for her constant smile and someone who was always very happy and active.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil McLeod; her parents; one son, Edward Eugene McLeod; two sisters, Enola Pritchett and Edna Jane Holsapple; and four brothers, George Holsapple, Dickie Holsapple, Marvin Holsapple and Billy Holsapple;
JoAnn is survived by one daughter; Glenda “PeeWee” Elkins and husband Mickey of Almo; one sister-in-law, Ludell Brindley; one brother-in-law, George McLeod; one nephew, Donnie Long; and one niece, Marlene Haddock.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton with Richard Burkeen and Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Murray Calloway Need Line, 509 N. Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071, Soup For The Soul, 411 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton is in charge of arrangements.