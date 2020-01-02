Shirley Teach Johnson
Shirley Teach Johnson, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born May 8, 1927, in Columbus, Ohio, to Walter Teach and Thelma Legg Teach.
She was an artist and an actress and taught at Murray State University in the Performing Arts Department. She was the director and producer of Twilight Cabaret Theater for many years. She and her late husband, Robert E. Johnson, founded the company as entertainment for area audiences and as a teaching venue for his students at Murray State University.
She received her master's of education degree from Ohio State University, and served as a former commander for the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Max Gene Rogers
Max Gene Rogers, 84, of the Lynn Grove, Kentucky community, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 20, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eugene Rogers and Emma Lee Camp Rogers.
He was a 1953 graduate of Lynn Grove High School and attended Murray State University. He was a Firestone Tire store manager for 18 years and retired from Grocery Supply after 13 years as a logistics and transportation manager. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of First United Methodist Church in Murray, where he was a former Sunday school teacher.
Max served as a part-time local pastor in the United Methodist Church serving churches in Benton and Hickman County, as well as in Henry County, Tennessee. Since 2007, he was a beloved visitation and funeral attendant at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.He was a member of Murray Masonic Lodge # 105, Eastern Star #433, and the Scottish Rite 32nd degree Mason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Williams Rogers; and a son-in-law, Gary Bryant.
Mr. Rogers is survived by his daughter, Jana Rogers Bryant of Gallatin, Tennessee; a sister, Diane Rogers Bach and husband Ed of Paducah; two grandsons, Glenn Dye and wife Kylie and Daniel Dye and Allison Joyce; five great-grandchildren, Ava Marie Dye, Aiden Shaffer, Abby Hathcock, and Weslan and Kennon Dye; one nephew, Eric Bach of Paducah; one niece, Emily Adams and husband Paul of Brentwood, Tennessee; and three cousins, Lisa Barlow and husband Gary and Beverly Shelton and family, all of Murray and Margaret Thornberry and husband Jim of Madisonville.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tim Palmer and Jeff Rudy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. A Masonic service will be at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Active pallbearers will be the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home staff which he considered his friends and second family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Masonic Homes of Kentucky, Inc., Mission Advancement Office, 330 Masonic Home Drive, Masonic Home, KY 40041, or First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple S., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Eddie Taylor
Eddie Taylor, 59, of Spring Hope, North Carolina, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Nash County, North Carolina.
He was born Dec. 17, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a cabinet builder and well known musician and artist around the Raleigh, North Carolina area. He was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Thomas Nesbitt; and one stepsister, Katrina Koch.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his parents, Danny and Virginia Taylor of Murray; a daughter, Madelyn Taylor of Raleigh, North Carolina; three sisters, Missy Nesbitt Pazin and husband Clay of Murray, Lesia Nesbitt Hansen and husband Tom of Danville and Stacy Taylor Lomantini and husband Patrick of Franklin, Tennessee; one brother, Scott Taylor and fiancé Rachel of Murray; one stepsister, Lora Murphy and husband Mike of Murray; one stepbrother, Dan Koch and wife Jaime of Murray; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. No public visitation will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Randy Louis Wyatt
Randy Louis Wyatt, 55, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was a member of High Point Baptist Church, a retired employee from K-Mart, a former Graves County Constable, a process server for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, and a retired employee of the Mayfield Fire Department and FNB Bank.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wyatt, and his parents, Virgil and Laverna Bell Wyatt.
Mr. Wyatt is survived by his wife of 24 years, Teri A. Wyatt; two sons, Nicholas Wyatt and Blake Herndon, both of Mayfield; two daughters, Meghan Wyatt of Mayfield and Brittany Whitehouse and husband Adam of Owensboro; one brother, Ray Wyatt and wife Linda of Mayfield; one sister, Debbie Kennemore and husband Barry of Mayfield; and two grandchildren, Oakley and Zoey Whitehouse, both of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Darrick Holloman and Tim Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meghan Wyatt Scholarship Fund, c/o FNB Bank, 101 E. Broadway, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
James Garner
James Morgan Garner, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 3, 1972, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Morgan Beatty Garner and Linda Carter Johnson Ray.
Mr. Garner is survived by his mother, Linda Carter Johnson Ray and husband Clay of Benton; his father, Morgan Garner and wife Brenda of Benton; two daughters, Cheyenne Lee Lynch and Cierra Morgan Garner, both of Paris, Tennessee; a son, Dakota James Garner of Murray; sisters, Spring Renee Rushing of Murray and Vicky Russell of Booneville, Mississippi; brothers, Shane Garner and Clifton Garner, both of Kirksey; four grandchildren, Samuel, Madison, Gabriella and Ariel; and two stepbrothers, David Gardner and Daniel Gardner, both of Benton.
The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with John Casner officiating. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to York Funeral Home, 713 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, to assist the family with funeral and burial expenses.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Wynn
Jimmy Wynn, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Dec. 10, 1941, in Paris, Tennessee, to Elijah and Lucille Wynn, who preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Sue Wynn.
Mr. Wynn is survived by his son, Jason Wynn of Beijing, China; two daughters, Lori Wynn of Nashville, Tennessee, and Valerie Wynn McClure of Murray; one sister, Dorothy Stamps and husband Gene of Paris, Tennessee; and two granddaughters, Heather Brandon and Brittany Holland.
The funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3 p.m Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James E. 'Jim' Cantrell
James E. “Jim” Cantrell, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 22, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, to Curtiss Cantrell and Helen Genrich Cantrell, who preceded him in death.
He retired as a U.S. Federal Probation Officer and a retired social worker, earning the social worker of the year award. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and later retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve as a Lt. Colonel. He was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and the Model A Car Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marion Cantrell and Tom Cantrell.
Mr. Cantrell is survived by his wife, Ethel Howlett Cantrell, whom he married Aug. 20, 1955, in Coldwater, Michigan; one daughter, Mary Merchant and husband Randy of Ft. Worth, Texas; two sons, Patrick Cantrell of Florida and Michael Cantrell and wife Cathy Lynn of Owensboro; two sisters, Marjorie Smith of Athens, Georgia and Constance Hoff of Coldwater, Michigan; and three grandchildren, Christopher Merchant, John Cantrell and Nikki Cantrell.
A private family graveside and memorial service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Anthony 'Tony' Newberry
Anthony “Tony” Newberry, 65, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 10, 1954, in Murray, Kentucky, to John Calvin Newberry and Robbie Nichols Shields, who preceded him in death. Omer Shields, a great stepfather, was an important part of his Christian walk.
He was a member and deacon of Blood River Baptist Church in New Concord. He was a truck driver all of his life and worked for many companies, including United Van Lines, Gibson Trucking and Mainstream. He spent many miles on the road to support the family that he truly loved. He never thought of himself while the kids were growing up. They were his number one and that was the kind of man he was.
Tony is survived by his wife, Penny Levitt Newberry, whom he married Aug. 13, 1983; four children, Tony Newberry Jr. and wife Dawn of Millington, Illinois, Nicole Marcum of New Concord, Megan Newberry of Murray and Kelsey Higginbotham and husband Ryan of Killeen, Texas; brothers, Eddie Newberry and wife Linda of New Concord, Alvin Newberry of Arkansas, Steve Newberry of Paducah, Greg Newberry of Mayfield, Jeff Shields and wife Emily and Johnny Newberry, all of Murray; one sister, Vicky Prescott of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Brandon Newberry, Jacob Newberry, Tyler Marcum, Ryleigh Marcum, Declan House, Kamryn Newberry, Audrey Newberry, C.J. Goldsborough, Wesley Higginbotham and Dylan Higginbotham; and one great-grandchild, Landon Newberry.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Hal Barrow officiating. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Blood River Baptist Church or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.