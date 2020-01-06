Willard J. Alls Jr.
Willard J. Alls Jr., 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born July 6, 1938, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Willard Alls Sr. and Catherine Fields Alls.
He retired as the pharmacist at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Pharmacy in March 2004. While in this capacity, he served as an instructor in pharmacy tech at the University of Tennessee - Martin, was involved in several drug free advocacy programs, and served on numerous boards. He was a recipient of several awards, authored publications, and spoke at many venues pertaining to drug abuse.
Mr. Alls was also a retired Church of Christ minister, serving the Springville Church of Christ for 25 years, as well as numerous congregations in Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee. Along with his wife, Martha, he owned and operated the Bookmark & Game Day in Murray. He was a member of the New Concord Church of Christ, the Murray Kiwanis Club, the Murray Jaycees, and in 1976 he was named “Duke of Paducah” and a “Kentucky Colonel”. He was a 1962 graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy and a member of the Phi Delta Chi Alumni Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joe Mark Alls; a granddaughter, April Alls Beck; and an infant sister.
Mr. Alls is survived by his wife, Martha Harding Alls of Murray, whom he married in 1960 in Paducah, Kentucky; a daughter-in-law, Selena Alls of Haleyville, Alabama; a granddaughter, Mary Catherine Alls McDonald and husband Lewis of Birmingham, Alabama; and a great-granddaughter, Callie Rose Beck of Haleyville.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Paul Sain, Charles Cate and Russ Crosswhite officiating. Congregational singing will be led by Joe Cate. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, Freed-Hardeman Associates, in memory of Willard Alls, Joe Mark Alls and April Alls Beck, 158 E. Main St., Henderson, TN 38340, or the Alls Family Memorial Scholarship Fund, in memory of Joe Mark Alls and April Alls Beck, 2080 College Road, c/o Phil Campbell, Northwest Shoals Community College, Muscle Shoals, AL 35581.
Dottie L. Farris
Dottie L. Farris, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Oct. 14, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Virgil and Dorothy Nell Moore Farris, who preceded her in death.
In 1986 she graduated from Murray State University with a bachelors of science degree. She retired as a nurses aide from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was a member of New Concord Church of Christ.
Ms. Farris is survived by a brother, Ronald G. Farris of Benton; three sisters, Audrey Farris of Mayfield, Glenna Gant and husband Phillip of Murray and Marietta Blanchard and husband Al of Charleston, New Hampshire.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory with John Dale officiating. Burial followed in Goshen United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a favorite charity.
Eva D. Wetmore
Eva D. Wetmore, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Donnie E. ‘Slim’ Hudson
Donnie E. “Slim” Hudson, 65, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
