Russell H. Dawson
Russell H. Dawson, 83, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Well known for his stone masonry, Russell leaves a rich legacy of countless stone structures in west Kentucky and beyond, with some projects being enormous and taking years to complete.
Russell was born in 1939 in Michigan and spent much of his childhood at his grandmother’s home in Oakville, Kentucky, in Logan County. He finished his last two years of high school at Logan County before attending Murray State University where he ran track, competing in the mile, half-mile and quarter-mile relay; and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art. Russell taught high school art in Missouri and Wyoming in the late 1960s. It was after leaving teaching and returning to Murray that Russell, in his 30s, developed a passion for stone masonry and began principally laying stone for a living.
For more than 30 years, Russell assembled massive stone veneers around fireplaces and chimneys and created intricately designed patios, entry ways and retaining walls, many at the homes of private individuals. Each one of Russell’s stone constructions is a unique and original work of art distinguished by his awareness of and appreciation for the physical and aesthetic qualities of rocks.
Russell is survived by a daughter, Charlotte Dawson Overlay of Oakfield, Tennessee; a grandson, Aaron Dawson of Oakfield; a granddaughter, Wynne Dawson of Oakfield; and two brothers, David W. Dawson of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, and James L. Dawson of Fishers, Indiana.
Internment will be at 4 p.m. Thursday July 6, 2023, at St. John’s Episcopal Church Memorial Garden. A reception will follow on the back patio of the Murray Art Guild.
Nancy Whitlock
Nancy Whitlock, 77, of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born July 19, 1945, in Logan County, Kentucky, to Cleatus Fair and Agnus Dawson Fair, who preceded her in death.
She worked as the catering manager for the Executive Inn in Owensboro..
Nancy is survived by two sons, Michael Whitlock and wife Tammy of Lexington and Jason Whitlock and wife Nicole of Davison, Michigan; one sister, Sandra Willis of Nashville, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Miles Whitlock and Maeve Whitlock, both of Lexington.
A private family service will be held at the Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Annette Smith
Mrs. Annette Smith, 85, of Kirksey, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the home of her daughter.
Annette was born on May 18, 1938 in Calloway County to the late Ed and Ruby Walker Kirks.
Mrs. Smith retired from Murray Calloway County Hospital and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She was a lady who loved her coffee and a back porch. She had many interests which include camping, fishing, gardening and animals. Annette loved attending church, especially her Sunday school class. More than anything, what she adored most was spending time with her loving family. Mrs. Smith was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband to whom she married on July 13, 1956, Mr. Rondel Smith; a son, Larry Smith; brothers, Edward "Dee" Kirks, Pat Kirks, Tommy Kirks; two sisters, Maddie Jo Ross, Ruth Mills.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her daughter, Christi Spann (Charles Stanley) of Murray; a sister, Jane Cathey of Murray; grandchildren, Tina Matthew, Selena Robey. Nathan Smith, Mason Spann, Whitney Todd, Rylee Stanley, Destinie Stanley; five great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by a daughter in law, Kathy Todd.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Annette Smith is set for 1 pm on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Martin Severns will officiate and burial will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Her family welcomes visitors from 10 am - 1 pm on Monday at the funeral home.
Gary Covey
Gary Covey, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Carolyn Joyce Sikes
Carolyn Joyce Sikes, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Carol Joyce McClain
Carol Joyce McClain, 57 of Dexter, KY passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah, KY.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.