Thomas ‘Tom’ Colson
Thomas “Tom” Colson, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Oct. 14, 1949, in Murray, to Celtus “Buddy” Colson and Wanda Adams Colson.
He retired from the human resources department at Kenlake Foods, and was of Church of Christ faith. He received his bachelor’s of arts degree from Murray State University.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Colson.
Mr. Colson is survived by his wife, Doreen Colson of Murray, whom he married Aug. 24, 1975 in Colorado; two daughters, Angie Wyatt and husband Jasper and Jenny Lewis and husband Brian, all of Murray; one sister, Cindy Hayes and husband Harvey of Dallas, Texas; one brother, Kevin Colson of Wichita, Kansas; and seven grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the VFW Post #6291, P.O. Box 827, Murray, KY 42071-0014, or to the American Heart Association Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Steve Robertson
Steve Robertson, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born April 6, 1947, in Calloway County Kentucky, to Ralph Robertson and Doris Coles Robertson.
He was a retired truck driver for McCartney Produce, and was a member of Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Robertson, and three sons, Tony Robertson, Bill Robertson and Joe Mark Robertson.
Mr. Robertson is survived by his wife, Lynda Robertson of Murray; one son, Michael Wayne Robertson of Clarksville, Tennessee; one brother, Joe Pat Robertson and wife Jo Beth of Murray; a daughter-in-law, Julie Robertson of Murray; one stepdaughter, Elisabeth Geurin and husband Ben of Murray; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tim Escue officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Larry Callihan, 7116 State Route 94 West, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Michael David Braden
Michael David Braden, 48, died at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his home in Holden, Louisiana.
He was born at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 1972, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to Betty Holland Hall and David Braden.
He grew up in Murray during his school years. He loved the Lord and his family deeply. He was an avid sports fan. After his car accident at age 27 on Aug. 12, 2000, he knew he’d never walk again and learned to adjust in a few years. He started relying on the Lord even more and hoped to live until at least 50. But God had other plans. In the last few years, his health got worse. He lived almost 21 years after his accident.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Prentice Holland and Ruth Modell Jones Holland,Grandpa Bertram Burnett Braden, and stepfather, Howard G. Hall.
Michael is survived by his parents, Betty Hall of Murray and David Braden (Carolyn) of Holden; grandmother, Louise Braden of Holden; a brother, Robert Braden (Whitney) of Mayfield; two nieces, Madisyn and Makenna Braden of Mayfield; three uncles of Murray; and several cousins.
The funeral service was at noon Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Sloan Funeral Home in Galatia, Illinois, with Jordan Bird officiating. Burial was in Brushy Cemetery in Galatia.
Betty Ilene Jackson
Betty Ilene Jackson, 82, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Spring Creek Post Acute Care & Rehab in Murray.
She was born May 20, 1939, in Waylon, Kentucky, to William and Lola Calhoun Campbell.
She practiced nursing for more than 30 years, specifically mental health nursing. She loved crafting and was very artistic. She was a very social lady and loved her time playing Bunko with friends. She was a member of the Kentucky Homemakers Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, TJ Lehr, as well as a son-in-law, Terry Lehr.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Burnice Jackson of New Concord; a daughter, Rene` Lehr of Anderson, Indiana; a brother, Jimmy Campbell (Cindy) of Anderson; three grandchildren, William "Trea" Lehr (Megan), Caden Lehr, Kyan Lehr , all of Anderson; and one great-grandson, Noah Lehr of Anderson.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Overbey
Gary Overbey, 65, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 27, 1955, in Murray, Kentucky, to Lawrence Overbey and Betty Murphy Morris, who preceded him in death.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Overbey is survived by his brother, Jimmy Overbey; nieces, Lisa Crass, Tammy Merrell and Emily Overbey; nephews, Jimmy Overbey Jr. and Robert Overbey; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; and seven great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Scott's Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman and York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kerry Linden Fruit
Kerry Linden Fruit, 44, of Marion, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 3, 1976, in Hammond, Indiana. He moved to Murray in 1991; and was a member of Calloway County High School class of 1996.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Helen Fruit.
Kerry is survived by his wife, DeAnn Fuller of Marion; a stepson, Nicholas Underdown; his mother and stepfather, Josephene and Leonard Clark of Murray; two brothers, Craig Dockery (Jenny) of Lake Village, Indiana, and Stanley Barnhart (Sierra) of Murray; an uncle, Kenneth Fruit (Betty) of Crofton; and numerous extended family members including nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Visitation is from 4-5 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to help with final expenses, c/o Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Miriam Ella Draper Olree
Miriam Olree, a resident of Kirby Pines Retirement Community in Memphis, Tennessee, died Saturday, June 26, 2021.
She was born in Norman, Oklahoma on April 6, 1934, to Charles and Vida Draper, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Draper, her son Charles and her daughter Miriam moved to Searcy, Arkansas when she was 10. As a senior in high school, she met and married Charles Olree, who was attending Harding University. Together they lived in several states and spent two years in Bangkok, Thailand.
While raising two daughters, she earned her degree from Lipscomb University, then directed and taught kindergarten at the BrookMeade Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee.
In Murray, Miriam loved to sing and host guests in their home. For 30 years at the Glendale Road Church of Christ she taught a toddlers Bible class and a ladies class that has been since named after her. She inaugurated their Annual Ladies' Day Program, worked in VBS, acted in skits and wrote puppet scripts.
She loved her Lord and was a member of the Germantown Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles Olree, and her daughter, Cathy Olree Harding (Jim.)
Miriam is survived by her daughter, Karen Olree Logan (Granville); a niece, LaVera Draper Brown (Terry); six grandchildren, Barry Logan, Andy Logan, Laurie Dina (Radu), Julie Davis (Paul), Barrett Harding and Miriam Jean Parrish (Hayden); and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Riverside Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, Tennessee. Visitation was from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home. Burial followed in Memorial Park Cemetery (Rosehill section).
Memorial Park Funeral Home of Memphis was in charge of arrangements.
Daniel Lewis Belcher
Daniel Lewis Belcher, 67 of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, died at his residence at 9:33 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021.
He was born Aug. 2, 1953, in Murray, Kentucky, to Urban L. Belcher and Imogene Lee Belcher.
Growing up on a dairy and tobacco farm near Kirksey, he developed a love for the land and farming early in life. But at the age of 18, Daniel surrendered to the ministry and began his lifelong service to God as a Baptist minister. While preparing himself to serve as a pastor, he worked at the General Tire plant in Mayfield and farmed with his father and brothers. His first church was a small church in Gallipolis, Ohio, that, before him, had been a mission. He pastored several churches in western Kentucky before answering the call to Trinity Baptist Church. At the time of his death, he was pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Hopkinsville, where he had served for 26 years. He had served these various churches as a Baptist minister for more than 50 years. Always athletic, as a young man, he enjoyed playing baseball and softball, as well as hunting and fishing.
Second only to his love and devotion to God was his love and devotion to his family. Pastor Belcher is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Pierce Belcher; daughters, LeAnna Frizzell and husband Kevin of Benton, Alice Sorrells of Benton and Danielle Hicks and husband Josh of Cadiz; a sister, Sandra Stephens and husband Bobby of Kirksey; brothers David Belcher and wife Linda Ruth of Benton and Timothy Belcher of Rutherford, Tennessee; grandchildren Shelby and Chelsey Frizzell of Benton, Megan and Morgan Hicks of Cadiz and Cody and Cade Sorrells of Benton.
A celebration of life with a memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church in Hopkinsville with Phillip Bazzell officiating. A private family graveside service will be at Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or Trinity Baptist Church Awana.
Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Glenda Mae Anderson
Glenda Mae Anderson, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her daughter’s home.
She was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Murray, to Wilson L. and Bertha Morris Hughes.
She was retired from McNutt Insurance Agency, and was a member of Union Grove Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ollis E. “Buddy” Anderson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ollis Lee and Laverne Steele Anderson; and a brother-in-law, Barton Jones.
Glenda is survived by one daughter, Susan Anderson Knott and friend Russ Wilson of Murray; two sons, Tim Anderson and wife Rhonda of Almo and Rob Anderson and wife Christy of Carlisle County; one brother, Howard Dale Hughes and wife Vickie of Murray; nine grandchildren, Whitney Anderson Gordon and husband Gregg, Jesse Anderson and wife Kody, Reese Anderson, Anderson Knott, Justin Barnett, Nicole Darnell Hill and husband Justin, Blake Darnell and wife Christina, Allie Rogers and Chris Rhodes; 10 great-gandchildren, Kaven Barnett, Ryder Barnett, Piper James Anderson, Kinley Darnell, Charlee Darnell, Briley Hill, Brooks Hill, Lainey Hill, Tinsley Gordon and Oakley Gordon; a sister-in-law, Brenda Jones of Murray: brother-in-law, Jimmy Anderson and wife Carolyn of Murray; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Johnny Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St. Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Nell Bivens
Linda Nell Williams Hawes Acuff Bivens, 78, of Henderson, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois.
Linda was a beautiful, graceful lady who loved her God Jehovah. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson were so precious to her, and she was just as precious to them. She will be missed more than we can express.
She was preceded in death by her parents, H.G. Williams and Margaret Nell Robinson Williams; her precious son, Danny Ray Hawes; her older brother, David “Sandy” Williams; a son-in-law, J.L. Richard; and a brother-in-law, Carrol Davis.
Linda is survived by her husband Lloyd Bivens; two daughters, Donna Hawes Richard and Darlene Acuff; a son, Drew Acuff (Nikki); granddaughters, Aizlinn Richard, Caitlyn Acuff and Kili Acuff; a great-grandson, Kingston Noles; her sister, Elois “Snooks” Davis; a brother, Bill Williams (Bonnie); a sister-in-law, Betty Williams (Sandy); and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
A second memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, on Zoom. Check for code information on www.simplecremationevansville.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Maryann Pavlick
Maryann Pavlick, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare.
Arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.