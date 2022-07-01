Clyde Dale Tidwell
Clyde Dale Tidwell, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 14, 1943, in Murray, Kentucky, to H.L. Tidwell and Bertha Wells Tidwell.
He retired from Mattel after 20 years. He served in the US Army, and was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Tidwell, who died June 16, 2022; and one son, Steve Tidwell.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow. No public visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Keenan Mayfield
Keenan Mayfield, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 27, 2022.
He was born July 10, 1960, in Murray, to Jack and Neva Fitts Mayfield.
He was an operator technician for Mid-America Conversion Services in Paducah. He participated as a boat captain of his grandson’s fishing team for Calloway County High School. He was a member of Green Plain Church of Christ and attended Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by one brother, Ken Mayfield, and his mother-in-law, Rebecca Clark.
Keenan is survived by his wife, Susan Clark Mayfield of Murray, whom he married Sept. 19, 1980, in Murray; one son, Scott Mayfield (Carrie) of Murray; his father-in-law, Howell R. Clark of Murray; one brother-in-law, Van Clark (Cindy) of Cerulean; two grandchildren, Downs Ty Mayfield and Brooke McClain, both of Murray; and one niece and two nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County High School Fishing Team, 2108 College Farm Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Grace Ann Laughhunn
Grace Ann Laughhunn, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Madison Heights, Michigan, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born June 9, 1932, in Royal Oak, Michigan, to Juluis Czapp and Rose (Koslowski) Czapp.
She was of Jehovah Witness faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Kashin, and one brother, Jerry Czapp.
Ms. Laughhunn is survived by two daughters, Rosann Marcum and Julia Brandon and husband Cary, all of Murray; two grandchildren, Justin Rossi and wife Carla of Murray and Michael Rossi and wife Tamara of Marietta, Georgia; four great-grandchildren, Zachary Rossi, Cayla Rossi, Camryn Rossi and Allyson Rossi, all of Murray; and one brother, Marvin Czapp and wife Marlene of Warren, Michigan.
There will be no public or visitation held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.