Mary Ellen Jones
Mary Ellen Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her daughter's home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Murray to Hubert Jackson Sr. and Meda Farris Jackson.
She retired as a secretary for Kopperud Realty, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Jones Jr.; one sister, Charlotte Tabers; two brothers, Hubert Jackson and Kenneth Jackson; and special friend, Bob Ragen.
Mrs. Jones is survived by one daughter, Gina Gream and husband Jeff of Mayfield; one son, Walter “Tripp” Jones III and wife Beverly of Murray; three grandchildren, Edwin Coombs and fiancé Alex Rowe, Heather Congdon and husband Kyle and Ashley Apple and husband Zack; and four great-grandchildren, Conner Congdon, Landon Congdon, Paxton Apple and Presley Apple.
A memorial graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Emmons Long
Carolyn Emmons Long, 72, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 4, 1947, in Vincennes, Indiana, to Russell Franklin Emmons and Grace Kathleen Williams Emmons.
She was an administrative assistant for St. John’s Community Services in Paris, a non-profit public advocacy organization for people with disabilities. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and flowers, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Emmons Laird, and a brother, Mark Emmons.
Carolyn is survived by three children, Anthony Thomas and Phillip Darran Howard, both of Paris and Krystal Burkeen and husband Terry of Lafayette, Tennessee; one sister, Martina Emmons Foos of Kissimee, Florida; one brother, Russell (Tracy) Emmons of Petersburg, Indiana; six grandchildren, Devon (Layken) Thomas, Logan Thomas, Andrew Burkeen, Brody Burkeen, Annabelle Burkeen and Lillian Burkeen; and one great-gradson, Weston Thomas.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.
Lochie Fay Hart
Lochie Fay Hart, 86, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Belle Meade, Tennessee.
She was born Dec. 25, 1933, in Murray, Kentucky, to George S. Hart and Lochie Broach Hart.
She retired from the public relations department of Time Warner Cable in Murray, and was a member of First Christian Church.
Lochie was a lifelong resident of Murray and even though she was able to travel extensively, her heart and home was always in Murray. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was surrounded and blessed with many close friends. She was an active participant in many civic organizations and maintained a close watch over her beloved Murray State campus. She shared her father’s interest in politics and remained active in the Democratic Party for many years. She represented Kentucky as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention on several occasions. Lochie was blessed with a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh, and made friends wherever she went. She was a master grammarian and never hesitated to correct improper use of the English language. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost; she treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandmother and great-grandmother, where she was known by the name “Gahging”.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lore Broach Landolt.
Lochie is survived by her daughter, Deborah Schwinn Fitzgerald of Vermillion, Ohio; her son, George Hart Landolt of Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Whitney Landolt Kelley, Sarah Hart Landolt, Lochie Elizabeth Landolt, Ashley Schwinn and Adam Schwinn; and three great-grandchildren, Annalise Lochie Walker, Maxwell Mark Kelley and Matthew George Kelley.
A private family graveside service was held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “George S. - Lochie Broach Hart Scholarship” at the Murray State University Foundation. Checks may be made payable to the Murray State University Foundation, with a notation for the George S. Hart-Lochie Broach Hart Scholarship and sent to Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Opal Sue Hart
Opal Sue Hart, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully early Thursday, July 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her three children.
She was born Feb. 13, 1934, at the family farm on State Line Road, west of Hazel, Kentucky, to Willie T. Everett and Laurine Stone Everett.
She retired after a long and rewarding 45-year career with Sears, having owned the local Murray Sears store. She was a member of Williams Chapel Church of Christ in Lynn Grove.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ret. Master Sergeant USAF Floyd A. Hart, who died Jan. 2, 2018; two infant brothers; her sister, Linda Everett Armstrong and brother-in-law, Larry Armstrong.
Mrs. Hart is survived by a daughter, Janet L. Stephens of Murray, and her children Justin Brinn of Murray, and Shannon Brinn Crawford and husband Russell of Salina, Kansas; a daughter, Cynthia A. Hart of Murray; a son Everett D. Hart and wife Beverly of Hazel, and their children Everett D. Hart II (Amy) of Lawrenceburg and Corey T. Hart (Becca) of Hazel; and three great-grandchildren, Everett D. “Trip” Hart III, Benjamin W. Hart and Caroline Rae Hart.
A private family service will be at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nemo Jackson
Nemo Jackson, 100, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
She was born March 12, 1920, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Edward Marshall Norsworthy and Pauline Matheny Norsworthy.
She was a homemaker and a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Truman Jackson.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her daughter, Kathy Garrison and husband Wayne of Murray; a son, William Jackson and wife Jewell of Morganfield; grandsons, Mark Mohler and Matthew Mohler; and great-grandchildren, Garrett Mohler, Emma Mohler and Annabelle Mohler.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Mark Mohler and Brandon Bramlett officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry D. Yearry
Jerry D. Yearry, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
