Dean Mason Shoemaker
Dean Mason Shoemaker, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Oct. 9, 1970, in Murray, Kentucky. He was of Church of Christ faith and was a US Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Shoemaker, and one brother, Thomas “Marty” Harper.
Dean is survived by his mother, Peggy Wilson Shoemaker of Murray; two daughters, Jade Vaughn and husband Caleb of Paducah and Tori Ford of Benton; one son, Gabriel Shoemaker and wife Elaina Rose of Austin, Texas; one sister, Lisa Shoemaker of Murray; and one grandchild, Finneas Cole Shoemaker of Austin.
A memorial visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Judith Loraine Vaughn
Judith Loraine Vaughn, 75, of Dexter, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at her home.
She was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Granite City, Illinois, to Raymond and Nellie McKinney Holt.
She retired as a nurse for WATCH, Inc. in Murray. She was a member of Bethel Fellowship Church.
Judy loved gardening and reading, but what she loved most was spending time with her family. She was loved dearly and will be missed by many.
Those preceding her in death include her parents; sisters, Amber Mansker, Betty Holt, Carol Barrett and Dorothy Wagoner; and brothers, Ray Holt Jr., Jack Holt, Charles Holt and Richard Holt.
Judy is survived by her three sons, Sean Vaughn (Amy) of Mayfield, Jeremy Vaughn (Emma) of Cadiz and Nick (Jennifer) of Farmington, Missouri; brothers, Douglas Holt and David Holt (Cynthia); sisters, Debbie Hale (Phil), Brenda Richardson, Becky Thompson and Sherry Holt, all of Murray; four grandchildren, Olivia McClure, Aaron Vaughn, Tobias Vaughn and James Vaughn; and a sister-in-law, Carol Kinsey Holt.
A memorial service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Eric Kelleher officiating. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the funeral home.
Reda Edwards Adams
Reda (Edwards) Adams, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her home.
Born Jan. 2, 1936, in Murray, she was the daughter of Ezra B. and Vaudie (Alexander) Edwards.
She retired in 2012 after 40 years of service as the office manager at Thornton Tile and Marble in Murray. She was a longtime member of West Murray Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters Laverne Doores Elkins and LaVelle Edwards; and a brother Rudy Edwards.
Ms. Adams is survived by her three children, Dana Adams (Steve) Crouch of Farmington, Hugh Michael (Pamela) Adams of Hermitage, Tennessee, and Valissa "Lissa" Adams of Murray; nine grandchildren, Heath (Ashley) Crouch, Justin (Michelle) Crouch, Derek Crouch, Cote (Misha) Adams, Crystal (Michael) Stephens, Jade Pastorius, Joshua (Jade) Kennedy, Adam (Jessika) Dugger and Shayna Dugger; a sister, Mebble Mix of Mayfield; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be at noon Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Larry Stinson and John McKee officiating. Inurnment will follow in Bazzell Cemetery in Coldwater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 208, Murray, KY 42071, the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o The Foundation, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or West Murray Church of Christ, P.O. Box 203-0004, Murray, KY 42071.
Natalie Renee Hahs
Natalie Renee Hahs, 24, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Bonifay, FL.
Natalie was born on April 13, 1999 in Murray, KY to Patrick and Donna Russell Hahs.
In 2017, Natalie graduated from Murray High School before beginning her academic journey at the University of Kentucky, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 2021. Following her college education, she pursued a fulfilling career as a Wildlife Technician, building her expertise and contributing her knowledge to both the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Additionally, Natalie found joy in her volunteer work at the Humane Society and with the Special Olympics.
Natalie had a heart for all creatures. She was a sunshine enthusiast and loved going to the beach. Swimming was a particular passion of hers. From grade school to college, she excelled as a dedicated member of the swim team. Natalie's vibrant spirit radiated through her relationships with loved ones as a smart, beautiful daughter, sister, and friend to many. Although her time on Earth was short, she most certainly lived an adventurous and beautiful life while she was here.
She is preceded in death by a grandfather, James O. Hahs, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Patrick and Donna Hahs of Murray; a sister, Tori Hahs of Murray; grandmothers, Nadine Russell of Owensboro and Anita Hahs of Jackson, Mississippi.
The funeral service honoring the life of Natalie Hahs is set for 1 pm on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray. Boyd Smith will officiate and burial will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 10 am - 1 pm on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Humane-Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar Street #A, Murray, KY 42071.
Jimmy F. Perry
Jimmy F. Perry, 77, of New Concord, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home.
Larry Smith
Larry Smith, 52 of Hardin, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Benton.