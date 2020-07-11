Jerry Donald Yearry
Jerry Donald Yearry, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 16, 1944, in Lake City, Arkansas, to the late LL and Mable Haynes Yearry.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was owner and operator of Yearry's Tree Service. He was a member of Calvary Temple Church, along with his wife Linda.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Donald Yearry Jr.; a daughter, Sandra Bartley; three brothers, Jessie, Jimmy and Ray Yearry; and one grandchild, Alexis Yearry.
Mr. Yearry is survived by his wife, Linda Burt Yearry of Murray; three sons, Gary Wayne Yearry and wife Angie of Dundee, Florida, Robert D. Yearry and wife Carrie and Joseph D. Yearry and wife Abbey, all of Hazel; two daughters, Sonya Schwallie of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and Gail Thomas and husband Kevil of Dover, Tennessee; one brother, Wendell Yearry and wife Janie of Murray; two sisters, Lorene Spencer and husband Archie of Camden, Tennessee, and Reba Harris of Murray; 15 grandchildren, Gary Wayne Yearry Jr., Barbie Yearry, Eddie Lane Yearry, Shane Schwallie, James Taets, Dominic Thomas, Martha Yearry, Victoria Yearry, Savannah Yearry, Kelsey Herndon, Jasmine Yearry, Caity Yearry, Jay Calkins, Joseph Yearry Jr and Lilly Yearry; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Calvary Temple Church in Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Dale Anderson
Roger Dale Anderson, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
Born Monday, July 3, 1961 in Murray, he was the son of Billy Joe Anderson.
He worked for Bluegrass Cooperage in Benton, as well as Anderson Construction of Benton. He was a member of the Church of Christ and was attending Union Hill Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father; his mother-in-law, Glenda Sue Anderson; a brother-in-law, Steve Fulks; a sister-in-law, Linda Miller; and a nephew, Michael Miller.
Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife, Rita Anderson, whom he married Dec. 4, 2001; his mother, Geraldine Free Anderson; brothers and sisters, Rhonda Murphy and husband Fred, Karen Fulks, Tresia Darnall and husband Mark, Randy Anderson and wife Norma, Sass Ray and husband Steve; Billy Dean Anderson and wife Brand; and his father-in-law, Harold Anderson.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Josh Herndon officiating. Burial will follow in Anderson Family Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to defray funeral expenses. Donations may be made by clicking "Make a Payment" on the home page at www.collierfuneralhome.com, or calling the office at 270-527-3141. Using this method, all donations will be applied directly to the funeral expenses.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.