Jaqueline Hayden Graham
Jaqueline Hayden Graham peacefully left us on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. Anyone who knew Jackie knows that she surely now has a front row seat in Heaven. Her devotion to doing the Lord’s work was a lifelong crusade, second only to praising Jesus Christ for His blessings. Jackie loved praying to Him, singing about Him, and worshipping Him.
She was born in Paducah, Kentucky, to Aara and Ambrose Hayden. This is where she raised her four children. She was adamant about them attending church and spending Sunday with family. Jackie worked hard to provide her children with two important things - roots and wings.
Jackie met Jerry Graham, father of three, in Murray and they were married. This is when she made Murray her home and later joined Northside Baptist Church.
Jackie’s devotion to her church and community brought her closer to God and she waited with earnest anticipation to join her loved ones who have gone before her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Graham; her son, Phillip Thompson; her daughter, Sandra Butler; her brothers, Donnie, Jimmy, Billy and Richard Hayden; her brother-in-law Pete Wooley; most recently, Jackie mourned the passing of her sister, Phyliss Wooley; and her best friend/prayer partner/companion in Christ for more than 20 years, William Earl Neale.
Jackie is survived by her daughters, Felicia X. Fisher and Dana Provo (John), LaDon Berlin and Kristi Hopkins (Chris); a son, Tim Graham; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Jackie prayed that in lieu of flowers, donations would be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 1959 SR 94 West, Murray, KY 42071, or Northside Baptist Church, 884 Radio Rd. Almo, KY 42020.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
Milner & Orr, Lone Oak Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Max Herndon
Max Herndon, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born April 25, 1939, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Ray Herndon and Bertha (Knight) Herndon.
He retired from Ryan Milk Company in Murray,and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Herndon; one son, Mark Allen “Moochie” Herndon; two sisters, Mary Wells and Eva Orr; and three brothers, Richard Herndon, James Herndon and Bobby Herndon.
Mr. Herndon is survived by one daughter-in-law, Shan Herndon of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Williams
Marilyn Williams, 83, of Benton, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 3, 2022.
She was born July 11, 1938, to John and Luvenia Culver in Calloway County, Kentucky.
Marilyn was a minister by trade, as well as co-owning one of the first lawn maintenance businesses in Benton with her husband Dale. Marilyn not only faithfully attended New Jenny Ridge Pentecostal Church, but helped pioneer two other churches, Pentecostal Church of God and Trinity Pentecostal. Marilyn’s compassion, faith and work ethic was exemplary and is evident in her ministries and service to others and was also apparent in the years she solely continued her and Dale’s mowing business after his passing. Marilyn led quite a fulfilling life and made all her years spent on this earth count with service to others. 1 Peter 4:10, quite accurately depicts Marilyn’s life, “As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace.”
She was preceded in death by husband of more than 60 years, Dale Williams; her parents, John and Luvenia Culver; and four brothers, Melvin Culver, Joe Culver, Eddie Culver and Doyle Culver.
Marilyn is survived by a daughter, Sherry Bruce of Mayfield; two sons, Allen Williams (Sandra), and Derrick Williams (Cindy), both of Benton; a sister, Norma Jean Pollock of Murray; nine grandchildren, Cassandra Coker, Jennifer Williams, Sheila Brown, Brandon Williams, Robbie Williams, Lucas Williams, Ashley Skinner, Spencer Kennedy and Heather Brickey; six great-grandchildren, Alexis Haley, Mercedes Haley, Emily Brown, Austin Brown, Blake Williams and Samantha Copeland; and one great-great-granddaughter, Rosalyn Haley.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton was in charge of arrangements
Lee A. Hatcher
Lee A. Hatcher, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home &Cremation Services.
Lacey Ellen Gates
Lacey Ellen Gates, 51, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Baptist Health of Paducah.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home and Crematory, downtown Murray.