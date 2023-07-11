Weston Adolphus Sheridan
Weston Adolphus Sheridan, 19, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
He was born Oct. 8, 2003, in Murray, Kentucky.
He worked as a logger.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and grandmother, Larry and Karen Biggs, and his paternal grandfather, Gerald “Pee Wee” Sheridan.
Mr. Sheridan is survived by his son, Ryder Sheridan of Murray; mother, Candice R. Biggs of Murray; father, Wesley Gerald Sheridan of Murray; girlfriend, Paisley of Murray; sister, Jayce Serenity Sheridan of Hazel; four brothers, Michael Gurnitz and wife McKenzie of Murray, Timothy G. Sheridan and wife Breanna of Kirksey, Tyler Gurnitz of Murray and Olin Sheridan of Hazel; paternal great-grandmother, Marell Sheridan of Hazel; paternal grandmother, Jeannie Solomon of Murray; paternal grandmother, Patti Sheridan of Calvert City; and four cousins, Amanda and Cody Barnhill, and Christopher and Bella Conger.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Fooks Cemetery in Marshall County, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be, Michael Gurnitz, Tyler Gurnitz, Zack Sharp, Wesley Sheridan, Khoury Ross, Cody Barnhill, Chris Canger, Colton West, Caden Melloy, Timothy Sheridan and Dustin Garland.
Jimmy F. Perry
Jimmy F. Perry, 77, of New Concord, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home.
He was born Nov. 15, 1945, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Amos “Red” Perry and Adell Lyons Perry.
He retired from the maintenance department at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital after 37 years of service, was a Sergeant in the US Army during the Vietnam War, and was a member of Blood River Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Maxie Perry and Amos Perry Jr., and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Perry and Patsy Yvonne Perry.
Mr. Perry is survived by his wife, Edna Anderson Perry, whom he married Feb. 6, 1969, in Murray; one son, Jay Franklin Perry of New Concord; two sisters, Cathy Watkins and husband Wayne of Hazel and Susie Perry and Dale Southard of Murray; six brothers, Tom Perry and Debra, Kenneth Perry and wife Debbie, Danny Perry and wife Annetta, Hal “Buster” Perry and wife Belinda, Bobby Perry and wife Karon, all of Murray and Karl Perry of Calvert City; two sisters-in-law, Debby Kirks of Murray and Linda Anderson of Murray; and one brother-in-law, Max Anderson and wife Jane of Mayfield.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jeff Norsworthy and Max Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hicks Cemetery Fund, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Natalie Renee Hahs
Natalie Renee Hahs, 24, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Bonifay, FL.
Natalie was born on April 13, 1999 in Murray, KY to Patrick and Donna Russell Hahs.
In 2017, Natalie graduated from Murray High School before beginning her academic journey at the University of Kentucky, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 2021. Following her college education, she pursued a fulfilling career as a Wildlife Technician, building her expertise and contributing her knowledge to both the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Additionally, Natalie found joy in her volunteer work at the Humane Society and with the Special Olympics.
Natalie had a heart for all creatures. She was a sunshine enthusiast and loved going to the beach. Swimming was a particular passion of hers. From grade school to college, she excelled as a dedicated member of the swim team. Natalie's vibrant spirit radiated through her relationships with loved ones as a smart, beautiful daughter, sister, and friend to many. Although her time on Earth was short, she most certainly lived an adventurous and beautiful life while she was here.
She is preceded in death by a grandfather, James O. Hahs, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Patrick and Donna Hahs of Murray; a sister, Tori Hahs of Murray; grandmothers, Nadine Russell of Owensboro and Anita Hahs of Jackson, Mississippi.
The funeral service honoring the life of Natalie Hahs is set for 1 pm on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray. Boyd Smith will officiate and burial will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 10 am - 1 pm on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Humane-Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar Street #A, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Natalie Renee Hahs by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Jerry ‘Don’ Norsworthy
Jerry “Don” Norsworthy, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.