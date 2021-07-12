Cecil C. Roberts
Cecil C. Roberts, 92, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation in Paducah.
He owned R&R Radiator Shop, and was a member of Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Roberts; his parents, Thomas T. Roberts and Verna Brooks Roberts; a grandson, Michael Dane Devine; a granddaughter, Michelle Amberly Holton; and two sisters, Ernestine Ramage and Jacqueline Wilkes.
Mr. Roberts is survived by one son, William Roberts and wife Judy of Paducah; three daughters, Lucinda Smith of Paducah, Vicky Holton and husband Mike of Murray and Sally Batusic and husband Steve of Paducah; six grandchildren, Christie Devine, Tory Daughrity, Drew Holton, Brandon Doom, Nicole Shelby, Alison Mangrum; eight great-grandchildren, Dana Poole, Courtney Kincaid, Kelsey Shultz, Alyssa Daughrity, Hatcher Holton, Brandon Doom, Brooklyn Onan and River Onan; eight great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Ben Boone officiating. Burial followed in Rosebower Cemetery in Reidland. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah was in charge of arrangements.
Natalie McLeod
Natalie McLeod, 44, of Calloway County, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 5, 1976, in Lewiston, New York, to Frederick Wyrosdick and Barbara Stahlman Conley.
In 1989, Natalie and her family moved from New York to Kentucky. She was a 1995 graduate of Calloway County High School, and a member of Antioch Church of Christ. She was co-owner of Bubbles & Bark Pet Grooming.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Steven Wyrosdick and Brian Wyrosdick; grandparents, Fred and Lena Wyrosdick and John, Jr. and Helen Stahlman.
Natalie is survived by a son, Taylor Lee McLeod of Farmington; her mother and stepfather, Barbara and Charles Conley of Farmington; her father, Frederick Wyrosdick of Niagara Falls, New York; a sister, Sandra Neureuter of Lockport, New York; a brother, Robert Wyrosdick (Brenda) of Niagara Falls; a stepbrother, Michael Conley (Bonnie) of Tonawanda, New York; and several nieces and nephews. (By request, several family members have been intentionally omitted.)
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Antioch Church of Christ in Farmington with Butch Colley officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery. Close friends served as pallbearers. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Taylor Lee McLeod Educational Fund, 77 State Route 1390, Sedalia, KY 42079.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, was in charge of arrangements.
Virginia Louise Williams
Virginia Louise Williams, 86, of Hickman, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at The Farm of Puryear, Tennessee.
She was born March 22, 1935, in Weakley County, Tennessee, to Zilliar and Helen Alderdice Davidson.
She was a member of Sassafras Ridge Baptist Church in Hickman, and lived in the Hickman area for more than 60 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer C. Williams; a son, Paul Williams; a brother, Jesse Davidson; and two sisters, Sally Copeland and Brenda Daniels.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her children, Janice (Marc) Schecter of Murray, Tammy (Greg) Sams of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Lori (Danny) Owens of Benton and Sandra (Raymond) Guess of Hickman; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Carol Williams of Hickman; and a brother, Bruce Davidson of Kenton, Tennessee.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the chapel of Hornbeak Funeral Home with Robert Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Hickman City Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, until the service hour, at the funeral home. Pallbearers were Matt Morgan, Blake Morgan, Josh Owens, Clay Owens, Justin Williams and Nick Guess.
Hornbeak Funeral Home in Fulton was in charge of arrangements.
Miles Ezra Hart
Miles Ezra Hart, 80, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, after battling cancer.
His family often referred to him as 'Ez," but most knew him by Miles.
He was born Aug. 6, 1940, to Roosevelt and Sylvia Ramsey Hart in Parma, Missouri, where he was also raised.
On April 14, 1961, he married Wanda Louise Morrow-Hart, and they raised two children, Scott and Ginger.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1960 where he was a boilerman, and was stationed in California on the aircraft carrier, USS Ranger, where he served a total of four years. He later graduated from the Kentucky State Police Academy on April 10, 1967, in Frankfort and retired as Detective Sergeant in July of 1988, after 21 years of service. He further served the Commonwealth of Kentucky as the Henderson County Jailer and Jailer-Elect from March 1997 to August 2005. After retiring from the state police, he had a passion for intricate woodworking and created detailed wooden miniatures of steam engine locomotives, ships, farm equipment and automobiles. He painstakingly carved each and every piece down to the smallest of pieces, the size of toothpicks. They were often displayed at art shows where many could admire and purchase his rare carved pieces. He was especially known for his quick wit, his infectious laughter, and most of all, his jokes and storytelling. In fact, up until his last day, he was sharing humor with all of those around him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt and Sylvia Hart, and siblings, Lucy Bennett, Hank Hart, Vera Ross, Clarice Goldsmith and Ruth Jennings.
Miles is survived by his wife, Wanda; his two children, a son, Scott (Cindy) Hart and a daughter, Ginger (Robert) Hornbrook; grandchildren, Rachel Hart-Bumpass, Matthew Hart, Michael Hart and Addilyn Hornbrook; a sister, Helen Hart-McClintick; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life was at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Harold D. Therrien
Harold D. Therrien, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 27, 1942, in Ontario, Canada, to Harold and Jenny Anderson Young.
He retired from Mattel, and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Harold loved life. He had a passion for music, especially playing the guitar. You would often find him customizing his model cars any way he liked. He had a great sense of humor and lived to make people laugh. He told the ultimate dad jokes. He told others that it had been a good day if he was able to put a smile on someone's face and make them laugh. More than anything, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He would forgo his own happiness to make sure his family was taken care of, secure and protected. He was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Therrien and Terry Therrien.
Harold is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Therrien of Murray; a son, David Therrien (Stacy) of Dexter; daughters, Debbie Nesbitt (Mitchell) of Murray and Carol Brunn of Murray; a brother, Bill Therrien (Karen) of British Columbia; sisters, Barbara Alford (Ray) of Michigan, Sandra Mills of Michigan and Janet Gordan of British Columbia; seven grandchildren, Dustin Irvan (Christy), Brent Nesbitt, Jaclynn Smith (Josh), Nicholas Brunn (Tara), Elizabeth Davis (Nick), Whitley Therrien and Jonathan Therrien; and eight great-grandchildren, Mia and Riley Irvan, Ally and Bryson Smith, Peyton, Paisley, Morgen and Faron Brunn.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Brett Miles officiating. Entombment followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, was in charge of arrangements.
Mary ‘Helen’ Tidwell
Mary “Helen” Tidwell, 91, of Coopertown Road in Murray, Kentucky, was called to Heaven on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, to meet her Lord and Savior.
She was born March 26, 1930, to Edgar and Lottie “Mama” Cooper.
She was a member of Coldwater Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Cooper; and her sisters, Elizabeth Jones, Lucille Haneline and Nadine Cooper.
Helen is rejoining the love of her life, JT Tidwell, whom she married Jan. 26, 1946. She was a loving mother to her children, Charlotte Parker and husband Johnny, Rodney Tidwell and late wife Jana, and Terrell Tidwell and wife Susie. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Teresa Enoch, Tammy Parker, Heather Reilly, Garth Tidwell, Sarah Tidwell, Damien Manier and Dan Manier; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery with Luke Puckett officiating.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Eva Higgins
Eva Higgins, 75, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born April 16, 1946, in Murray, Kentucky to Albert Jack Higgins and Myra Litchfield Higgins.
She was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Louise Higgins.
Ms. Higgins is survived by her mother, Myra Marie Higgins of Murray; one brother, Ronnie Higgins and wife Kristen of Murray; one niece, Kim Bucy and husband Michael of Murray; three great-nieces, Kacelyn Johnson, Karis Johnson and Hawley Bucy; and three great-nephews, Kylen Johnson, Keaston Johnson and Kaden Johnson.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. No public visitation will be held.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sherry McClanahan
Sherry McClanahan, 59, of Fulton, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Steven E. Rowe
Steven E. Rowe, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Michael Duncan
Michael Duncan, 43, of Murray, KY, died July 10, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Randall D. Peeler
Randall D. Peeler, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Phyliss G. Price
Phyliss G. Price, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Richard David Tolmie
Richard David Tolmie, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 3:07 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.