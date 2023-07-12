Franklin ‘Frank’ Auston McCallum
Franklin “Frank” Auston McCallum, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
He was born Feb. 16, 1942, in Murray, to Lloyd Auston McCallum and Letha (Green) McCallum.
He was an ordained minister through the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and last served as a minister for the Garfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Garfield. He was a poet, writer, loved bluegrass music, was a hospital chaplin, and worked with the drug coalition in both Breckinridge and Crittenden County, Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Greg Auston McCallum and Alan Lane McCallum.
Mr. McCallum is survived by wife, Nira Dean (Hall) McCallum of Murray; one daughter, Gina Ann (McCallum) Jones and husband Larry of Murray; one son, Michael Shane McCallum and wife Jessica of Murray; one sister Anna Wells and husband Don of Murray; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Coles Campground Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Weston Adolphus Sheridan
Weston Adolphus Sheridan, 19, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
He was born Oct. 8, 2003, in Murray, Kentucky.
He worked as a logger.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and grandmother, Larry and Karen Biggs, and his paternal grandfather, Gerald “Pee Wee” Sheridan.
Mr. Sheridan is survived by his son, Ryder Sheridan of Murray; mother, Candice R. Biggs of Murray; father, Wesley Gerald Sheridan of Murray; girlfriend, Paisley of Murray; sister, Jayce Serenity Sheridan of Hazel; four brothers, Michael Gurnitz and wife McKenzie of Murray, Timothy G. Sheridan and wife Breanna of Kirksey, Tyler Gurnitz of Murray and Olin Sheridan of Hazel; paternal great-grandmother, Marell Sheridan of Hazel; paternal grandmother, Jeannie Solomon of Murray; paternal grandmother, Patti Sheridan of Calvert City; and four cousins, Amanda and Cody Barnhill, and Christopher and Bella Conger.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Fooks Cemetery in Marshall County, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be, Michael Gurnitz, Tyler Gurnitz, Zack Sharp, Wesley Sheridan, Khoury Ross, Cody Barnhill, Chris Canger, Colton West, Caden Melloy, Timothy Sheridan and Dustin Garland.
Jimmy F. Perry
Jimmy F. Perry, 77, of New Concord, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home.
He was born Nov. 15, 1945, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Amos “Red” Perry and Adell Lyons Perry.
He retired from the maintenance department at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital after 37 years of service, was a Sergeant in the US Army during the Vietnam War, and was a member of Blood River Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Maxie Perry and Amos Perry Jr., and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Perry and Patsy Yvonne Perry.
Mr. Perry is survived by his wife, Edna Anderson Perry, whom he married Feb. 6, 1969, in Murray; one son, Jay Franklin Perry of New Concord; two sisters, Cathy Watkins and husband Wayne of Hazel and Susie Perry and Dale Southard of Murray; six brothers, Tom Perry and Debra, Kenneth Perry and wife Debbie, Danny Perry and wife Annetta, Hal “Buster” Perry and wife Belinda, Bobby Perry and wife Karon, all of Murray and Karl Perry of Calvert City; two sisters-in-law, Debby Kirks of Murray and Linda Anderson of Murray; and one brother-in-law, Max Anderson and wife Jane of Mayfield.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jeff Norsworthy and Max Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hicks Cemetery Fund, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071.
