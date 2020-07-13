Jerry Donald Yearry
Jerry Donald Yearry, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 16, 1944, in Lake City, Arkansas, to the late LL and Mable Haynes Yearry.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was owner and operator of Yearry's Tree Service. He was a member of Calvary Temple Church, along with his wife Linda.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Donald Yearry Jr.; a daughter, Sandra Bartley; three brothers, Jessie, Jimmy and Ray Yearry; and one grandchild, Alexis Yearry.
Mr. Yearry is survived by his wife, Linda Burt Yearry of Murray; three sons, Gary Wayne Yearry and wife Angie of Dundee, Florida, Robert D. Yearry and wife Carrie and Joseph D. Yearry and wife Abbey, all of Hazel; two daughters, Sonya Schwallie of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and Gail Thomas and husband Kevil of Dover, Tennessee; one brother, Wendell Yearry and wife Janie of Murray; two sisters, Lorene Spencer and husband Archie of Camden, Tennessee, and Reba Harris of Murray; 15 grandchildren, Gary Wayne Yearry Jr., Barbie Yearry, Eddie Lane Yearry, Shane Schwallie, James Taets, Dominic Thomas, Martha Yearry, Victoria Yearry, Savannah Yearry, Kelsey Herndon, Jasmine Yearry, Caity Yearry, Jay Calkins, Joseph Yearry Jr and Lilly Yearry; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Calvary Temple Church in Murray.
Roger Dale Anderson
Roger Dale Anderson, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
Born Monday, July 3, 1961 in Murray, he was the son of Billy Joe Anderson.
He worked for Bluegrass Cooperage in Benton, as well as Anderson Construction of Benton. He was a member of the Church of Christ and was attending Union Hill Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father; his mother-in-law, Glenda Sue Anderson; a brother-in-law, Steve Fulks; a sister-in-law, Linda Miller; and a nephew, Michael Miller.
Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife, Rita Anderson, whom he married Dec. 4, 2001; his mother, Geraldine Free Anderson; brothers and sisters, Rhonda Murphy and husband Fred, Karen Fulks, Tresia Darnall and husband Mark, Randy Anderson and wife Norma, Sass Ray and husband Steve; Billy Dean Anderson and wife Brand; and his father-in-law, Harold Anderson.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Josh Herndon officiating. Burial followed in Anderson Family Cemetery in Benton. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to defray funeral expenses. Donations may be made by clicking "Make a Payment" on the home page at www.collierfuneralhome.com, or calling the office at 270-527-3141. Using this method, all donations will be applied directly to the funeral expenses.
Mary Ellen Jones
Mary Ellen Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her daughter's home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Murray to Hubert Jackson Sr. and Meda Farris Jackson.
She retired as a secretary for Kopperud Realty, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Jones Jr.; one sister, Charlotte Tabers; two brothers, Hubert Jackson and Kenneth Jackson; and special friend, Bob Ragen.
Mrs. Jones is survived by one daughter, Gina Gream and husband Jeff of Mayfield; one son, Walter “Tripp” Jones III and wife Beverly of Murray; three grandchildren, Edwin Coombs and fiancé Alex Rowe, Heather Congdon and husband Kyle and Ashley Apple and husband Zack; and four great-grandchildren, Conner Congdon, Landon Congdon, Paxton Apple and Presley Apple.
A memorial graveside service was at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. There was no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010.
Carolyn Emmons Long
Carolyn Emmons Long, 72, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 4, 1947, in Vincennes, Indiana, to Russell Franklin Emmons and Grace Kathleen Williams Emmons.
She was an administrative assistant for St. John’s Community Services in Paris, a non-profit public advocacy organization for people with disabilities. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and flowers, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Emmons Laird, and a brother, Mark Emmons.
Carolyn is survived by three children, Anthony Thomas and Phillip Darran Howard, both of Paris and Krystal Burkeen and husband Terry of Lafayette, Tennessee; one sister, Martina Emmons Foos of Kissimee, Florida; one brother, Russell (Tracy) Emmons of Petersburg, Indiana; six grandchildren, Devon (Layken) Thomas, Logan Thomas, Andrew Burkeen, Brody Burkeen, Annabelle Burkeen and Lillian Burkeen; and one great-gradson, Weston Thomas.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Opal Sue Hart
Opal Sue Hart, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully early Thursday, July 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her three children.
She was born Feb. 13, 1934, at the family farm on State Line Road, west of Hazel, Kentucky, to Willie T. Everett and Laurine Stone Everett.
She retired after a long and rewarding 45-year career with Sears, having owned the local Murray Sears store. She was a member of Williams Chapel Church of Christ in Lynn Grove.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ret. Master Sergeant USAF Floyd A. Hart, who died Jan. 2, 2018; two infant brothers; her sister, Linda Everett Armstrong and brother-in-law, Larry Armstrong.
Mrs. Hart is survived by a daughter, Janet L. Stephens of Murray, and her children Justin Brinn of Murray, and Shannon Brinn Crawford and husband Russell of Salina, Kansas; a daughter, Cynthia A. Hart of Murray; a son Everett D. Hart and wife Beverly of Hazel, and their children Everett D. Hart II (Amy) of Lawrenceburg and Corey T. Hart (Becca) of Hazel; and three great-grandchildren, Everett D. “Trip” Hart III, Benjamin W. Hart and Caroline Rae Hart.
A private family service was at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Dorothy Kimball
Dorothy Kimball, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Mrs. Kimball, known by all as "Dutch," was born June 14, 1927, in Clermont, Iowa, to William and Betsy Belknap Tate.
She moved to Murray three years ago from Silver City, New Mexico to be with her daughter, Kristine. She lived at Hickory Woods Senior Living Home and thoroughly enjoyed her time there. She was a volunteer at Silver City Museum, was a member of Silver City Presbyterian Church and was a Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) sister which was very important to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kimball; a son, Randall Kimball; a brother, William Tate; and a sister, Barbara Wolf.
Dutch is survived by a son, Mark Kimball of Marthasville, Missouri; three daughters, Karen Sue Kimball of East Machias, Maine, Kristine Dick of Murray and Marsha Ramsey of Plymouth, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Samual Dick, Erin Bronstrup, Brittany Hickman, Gregory Kimball, Nicholas Kimball, Tess Mattraw, Harper Mattraw and Zachery Ramsey; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Hickory Woods Senior Living Home in Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray,KY 42071.
Lillian Steele
Lillian Steele, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Murray to Ulous Suiter and Lurlie Housden Suiter.
She was a homemaker, dental assistant and bank teller. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, Steve Spiceland’s Sunday school class, Young at Hearts and Widows and Widowers, all at Glendale.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Steele; a daughter, Cindy Steele Grubbs; three sisters, Clara Bazzell, Virginia Crouse and Ruby Suiter; and one brother, Ovid Suiter.
Mrs. Steele is survived by one son, Steve Steele and wife Kellie of Murray; three grandchildren, Whitni Cobb and husband Chris of Paducah, Brandon Steele and wife Courtney of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and Wes Steele and wife Stephanie of Murray; seven great-grandchildren, Caden Cobb, Copelan Cobb, Finley Steele, Jones Steele, Merritt Steele, Sutton Steele and Stokley Steele; two stepgrandchildren, Whitney Gardner and Ben Gardner, both of Murray; and several special nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale, Garry Evans and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the ALS Association Kentucky Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd. #101, Louisville, KY 40223.
