Randall ‘Randy’ D. Peeler
Randall “Randy” D. Peeler, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 25, 1965, in Paducah, Kentucky.
He worked in janitorial services for Murray Natural Gas, and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland H. Peeler and Dixie Scott Peeler; maternal grandparents, Alvin Scott and Tempie Dixon Scott; and paternal grandparents, Kelzie Peeler and Lucille Hill Peeler.
Mr. Peeler is survived by a sister, Gina Peeler and wife Heather of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; an uncle and aunt, Charles “Charlie” Peeler and Annita Peeler of Almo; and several beloved cousins.
The funeral service will at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the funeral home. At the request of the family, a private family burial will be held following the funeral service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the McDaniel Cemetery Fund, c/o Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
Gail Mullins
Mrs. Gail Mullins, 59, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 15, 1961, in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to Elwood Sturidvant and Emma Poeppel Sturidvant.
She retired from the City of Murray after 22 years of service as an administrative assistant to the Mayor’s office. She was a graduate of Union University; and a member of Kentucky Lake Mission Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Elizabeth Smallwood Sturidvant, and two sisters, Emma Jane Tillman and Ann Self.
Mrs. Mullins is survived by her husband, Gary Mullins of Gilbertsville, whom she married June 18, 1983, in Jackson, Tennessee; one son Cory Mullins and wife Amy of Hanson; and one grandson, Henry Mullins of Hanson.
A celebration of Gail's life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mercy Health Lourde's Hospice, P.O. Box 7700 , Paducah, KY 42003.
Michael Duncan
Michael Duncan, 43, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 31, 1978, in Murray, to Danny Edmundson and Linda Duncan of Hazel, Kentucky.
He was a life-long resident of Calloway County and spent many hours fishing and hunting, which were his favorite past times. He was a graduate of Calloway County High School.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wendell Edmundson.
Michael is survived by his son, Zackery Duncan of Fancy Farm; his daughters, Makayla Duncan of Benton and Brooklyn Hudgins (James) of Clarksville, Tennessee; his mother, Linda Duncan of Hazel; his brothers, Daniel Duncan of Hazel and Tim Edmundson of Murray; a sister, Rebecca Thorn of Puryear, Tennessee; and 14 grandchildren.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Hazel Cemetery with Jordan Roach officiating.
Eva Higgins
Eva Higgins, 75, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born April 16, 1946, in Murray, Kentucky to Albert Jack Higgins and Myra Litchfield Higgins.
She was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Louise Higgins.
Ms. Higgins is survived by her mother, Myra Marie Higgins of Murray; one brother, Ronnie Higgins and wife Kristen of Murray; one niece, Kim Bucy and husband Michael of Murray; three great-nieces, Kacelyn Johnson, Karis Johnson and Hawley Bucy; and three great-nephews, Kylen Johnson, Keaston Johnson and Kaden Johnson.
A graveside service was at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. No public visitation was held.
Carolyn J. Alexander
Carolyn J. Alexander, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:58 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, comfortably at home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.