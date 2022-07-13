Julie Cathryn ‘Cathy’ Christopher
Julie Cathryn "Cathy" Christopher, M.D., of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born March 21, 1955, in Somerset, Kentucky, to Maurice and Juletta Eaker Christopher, who preceded her in death.
At a young age, her family moved to Murray where she graduated valedictorian of the class of 1973 at Murray High School. She was a 1977 honor graduate of Murray State University with majors in chemistry and medical technology and was named the top academic student of her graduating class. She later received her master's degree in biology with microbiology as her emphasis at Murray State University in 1979. During that time, she served as supervisor of the Student Health Laboratory. She also developed the two-year course for medical technicians for the Biology Department at MSU and taught the program from 1979-1981. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi social sorority.
Dr. Christopher earned her medical degree Cum Laude from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1985. She completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals. While at the University of Louisville, she was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, honor medical society, and to Phi Kappa Phi, national all-university honor society.
A gifted physician, Dr. Christopher chose to begin her career in her hometown of Murray in 1988. Throughout her 33 years of practice, she was affiliated with Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Henry County Hospital and Trigg County Hospital. She was truly committed to her patients and developed lifetime friendships with many of them. She demanded excellence of herself and provided that same excellence of care to her patients.
Cathy was a passionate University of Louisville and Murray State University fan. She cherished the Murray community and supported many of the local organizations. She was a member of the Rotary Club and the Racer Club. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church. When Cathy was not cheering on the Cardinals or Racers, she could be found fishing and boating on the lake. She loved to travel and share her experiences with others. She was an exceptional teacher, mentor and friend who thoroughly enjoyed seeing those she helped, excel. She was known for her quick wit and humor. Above all, she adored her family, friends and fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Christopher; her niece, Sarah Little; and her brother-in-law, Roger Little.
Dr. Christopher is survived by her husband of 30 years, Bill Brown of Murray; a sister, Camille Little of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Wilma Christopher of Frankfort; a sister-in-law, Ellie Christopher of Germantown, Tennessee; six nieces, Susan Little-Privett (David) of Edmond, Oklahoma, Sharon Little-Stoetzel (Tony) of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Shannon Christopher of Atlanta, Georgia, Kelsey Miller (Ben) of Collierville, Tennessee, Carroll Lane Parsons (Brad) of Germantown and Courtney Yezerski (John Eric) of Franklin, Tennessee. She also leaves behind several great-nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the Murray Room at the CFSB Center in Murray.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray State University Foundation with "Biology Department" on the memo line, or to Murray State University with "Department of Athletics" on the memo line, MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Dr. Phillip Bruce Niffenegger
A loving husband and father, Dr. Phillip B. Niffenegger, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 12, 2022, with his family by his side.
He born May 8, 1941, in Phoenix, Arizona, to John and Hildegard (neè Finch) Niffenegger. The youngest of three sons, he grew up in South Haven, Michigan.
In 1964, Phil graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration. He went on to work at H.J. Heinz Company conducting market research in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While working at Heinz, he also taught night classes at Robert Morris College, where he discovered his love of teaching. It was during this time that he met Joann Plutis, his wife of 51 years. After earning his Ph.D in business from the University of South Carolina (Columbia) in 1977, Phil moved his family, which now included a young son Eric, to Murray where he began teaching business courses in the College of Business at Murray State University. During his 35-year career at MSU, he taught thousands of students, and retired as a full professor.
During his career, Phil published articles and studies in numerous profession publications with Murray State colleagues, as well as scholars from around the country and the world. In 1978 he accepted a Fullbright Scholarship to the Bristol Polytechnic (now Bristol University) in England where he lived with his family for a year. He returned to Murray State the following year and began to pursue another of his professional passions, video production. He was among the first educators to bring custom, professional instructional videos, that accompanied textbooks, into wide use in the classroom. By 1985, Phil’s company, NiffEd Productions, signed as the exclusive producer of educational videos for the Richard D. Irwin Company, a major publisher of business textbooks.
Phil’s love for his adopted community of Murray was evident in both his generosity and service. He served on the Murray Main Street committee for several years, advising local leaders on the rejuvenation of Murray’s historic court square. Additionally, he often consulted for local businesses by conducting market research and customer satisfaction surveys. He frequently hired recent graduates and graduate students from his program to run the studies, process data and report the findings with recommendations to local businesses, thus giving these students valuable real work experience in their field, while helping businesses to improve their marketing programs.
Also in the 1980s, Phil helped to establish the Thai Student Union at Murray State. This community helped offer local support and foster camaraderie for students attending a university in a foreign country. He once traveled to Thailand with several students.
Phil loved music and technology and filled all of the spaces in which he dwelt with music and light. This helped influence his son, Eric, to take up the drums as his instrument of choice, on way to becoming a professional musician.
In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Niffenegger, and his Aunt Eleanor and Uncle Ashley of Arkansas.
Phil is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James and Joyce Niffenegger of Sarasota, Florida; his wife, Joann Plutis Niffenegger of Murray; and his son Eric and daughter-in-law Nicole Winter of Chicago, Illinois. Additionally, he is survived by many nieces and nephews who truly loved their “Uncle Phil.”
A celebration of Phil’s life is planned for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Greek Icarian Club in Verona, Pennsylvania.
Donations in Phil’s name are welcomed to the United Way of Murray/Calloway County, and the Humane Society of Calloway County.
Herman ‘Rooster’ Turner
Herman "Rooster" Turner, 78, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
A native of Hopkinsville, he was born April 17, 1944, to William Herman Turner and Mattie Lucille (Stapp) Turner.
He worked at General Electric as a manufacturing engineer in Madisonville for 35 years. He was an ordained deacon and member of Casky Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving aunt, Elizabeth Turner; his sister, Carrie Dennis; and his brothers, J.H. Turner and Thomas Turner.
Mr. Turner is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy Fields Turner of Hopkinsville; his daughter, Jeri (Jamie) Miller of Murray; his son, Jeff (Leslie) Turner of Hopkinsville; his granddaughters; Taylor Miller (Jonathan) Snell and Kaile Turner (David) Gardner; his step-grandchildren, Trey Mullins, Matthew Mullins, Ethan Hale and Breanna Hale; and his great-grandsons, Jon Ryan Snell and Mason Mullins.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Lamb Funeral Home of Hopkinsville with David Gardner officiating and Jimmy Stewart assisting. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Casky Baptist Church, 4090 Casky Lane, Hopkinsville, KY 42240, or to Pennyroyal Hospice, 220 Burley Ave, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
