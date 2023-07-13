Jerry Don Norsworthy
Jerry Don Norsworthy, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born April 3, 1956, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Jack W. and Charlene (Clayton) Norsworthy.
He was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don is survived by a daughter, Jessica Norsworthy; a grandchild, Dalton Chandler; a brother, David Norsworthy and wife Ginger, all of Murray; two nephews, four great-nephews and two great-nieces.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Ronnie Burkeen and Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robin Parker Rigsby
Loving wife, mother, and Nannie, Robin Parker Rigsby, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born May 2, 1959, in Paducah, Kentucky, to J.P. Parker and Laura Parker.
She retired as an instructional aide with the Murray Independent School District.
Robin loved spending her days babysitting her “Punkin’ pie boy” Lawson and being outside admiring her flowers, bird watching, and fishing. She enjoyed her country and classic rock music, singing and laughing every chance she got. Her family adored her and she will be missed greatly by so many.
Robin is survived by her husband of 38 years, Keith Rigsby of Murray, whom she married Aug. 11, 1984, in Murray; a daughter, Addie Laura Estes and fiancé Jacob Burks of Kirksey; a son, William Lake Rigsby of Murray; two sisters, Tonda Thomas of Murray and Teri Bryant and husband Jim of Fairview, Tennessee; and one grandchild, Lawson Estes of Kirksey.
A celebration of life will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, at 2391 Beach Road, Kirksey.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Reda Edwards Adams
Reda (Edwards) Adams, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her home.
Born Jan. 2, 1936, in Murray, she was the daughter of Ezra B. and Vaudie (Alexander) Edwards.
She retired in 2012 after 40 years of service as the office manager at Thornton Tile and Marble in Murray. She was a longtime member of West Murray Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters Laverne Doores Elkins and LaVelle Edwards; and a brother Rudy Edwards.
Ms. Adams is survived by her three children, Dana Adams (Steve) Crouch of Farmington, Hugh Michael (Pamela) Adams of Hermitage, Tennessee, and Valissa "Lissa" Adams of Murray; nine grandchildren, Heath (Ashley) Crouch, Justin (Michelle) Crouch, Derek Crouch, Cote (Misha) Adams, Crystal (Michael) Stephens, Jade Pastorius, Joshua (Jade) Kennedy, Adam (Jessika) Dugger and Shayna Dugger; a sister, Mebble Mix of Mayfield; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be at noon Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Larry Stinson and John McKee officiating. Inurnment will follow in Bazzell Cemetery in Coldwater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 208, Murray, KY 42071, the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o The Foundation, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or West Murray Church of Christ, P.O. Box 203-0004, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Professor James David Earnest
James David Earnest died at his home in Murray, Kentucky on June 24, 2023.
David, as he was known to his friends, was the only child of Roy and LaVonne Earnest and was born in Kingsville, Texas, on Sept. 25, 1947. He attended Kingsville High School and The University of Texas at Austin, where he was a student in the Plan II Honors Program. He majored in English and Spanish. He was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in 1968 and spent the year in Madrid, making lifelong friends there and falling in love with Spain. His postgraduate degrees, Master of Arts in English, Master of Arts in Spanish Language and Literature, and Doctor of Philosophy in English Language and Literature, were from Yale University. He came to Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, as an Assistant Professor of English in 1976, and he remained there until his retirement in 2004. During his tenure at MSU, he won the Alumni Association Teaching Award and other teaching honors. He was a specialist in English prose of the Victorian Era and will be remembered among the scholarly community for his definitive edition of the Oxford Sermons of John Henry Newman, published by Oxford University Press and coedited by Gerard Tracey. Among those lucky enough to know him, he will be remembered as a convivial host and guest, who loved to travel the world and had friends in most corners of it. He tirelessly served as guide and teacher to those who came to visit and study in his beloved Spain. He directed study abroad programs in Madrid and Segovia as well as in Regensburg, and he delighted in watching his students’ lives change as a result of their experiences traveling and learning languages.
The funeral service honoring Professor Earnest will be held at St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray at 11am on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10 am - 11 am at St. Leo Catholic Church.
Please join friends in honoring the life of Professor James David Earnest by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Franklin ‘Frank’ Auston McCallum
Franklin “Frank” Auston McCallum, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
He was born Feb. 16, 1942, in Murray, to Lloyd Auston McCallum and Letha (Green) McCallum.
He was an ordained minister through the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and last served as a minister for the Garfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Garfield. He was a poet, writer, loved bluegrass music, was a hospital chaplin, and worked with the drug coalition in both Breckinridge and Crittenden County, Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Greg Auston McCallum and Alan Lane McCallum.
Mr. McCallum is survived by wife, Nira Dean (Hall) McCallum of Murray; one daughter, Gina Ann (McCallum) Jones and husband Larry of Murray; one son, Michael Shane McCallum and wife Jessica of Murray; one sister Anna Wells and husband Don of Murray; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Coles Campground Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis Michael Zbreski
Dennis Michael Zbreski, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Larry Kendall
Larry Kendall, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
