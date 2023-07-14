Dennis Michael Zbreski
Dennis Michael Zbreski, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 1, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Frank and Mary Ann (Boczek) Zbreski.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was employed in the elevator industry for 45 years, but later turned entrepreneur, acquiring two restaurants in the Chicago suburbs of Naperville and Woodridge. After retirement, he could not sit still. He and a close friend began a successful elevator inspection company which he enjoyed until his passing.
Dennis was a devoted family man who traveled much of the world with his wife Mary Lou. He enjoyed reading, boating on Kentucky Lake, and relaxing in his home in the Kentucky woods. He and his wife loved to hike wherever they traveled. Not one for an easy chair, Dennis kept himself busy working on various projects his entire life, remodeling some of his homes, building decks, additions, and gardening areas and paths for his wife. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Motylinski) Zbreski; two sons, Jeff Zbreski (Karen) and Michael Zbreski; and one daughter, Lauren Jones (Tim).
No public service will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Don Norsworthy
Jerry Don Norsworthy, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born April 3, 1956, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Jack W. and Charlene (Clayton) Norsworthy.
He was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don is survived by a daughter, Jessica Norsworthy; a grandchild, Dalton Chandler; a brother, David Norsworthy and wife Ginger, all of Murray; two nephews, four great-nephews and two great-nieces.
A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Ronnie Burkeen and Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Louis Ernstberger
Louis Ernstberger, 39, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Lexington.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Franklin ‘Frank’ McCallum
A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Coles Campground Church.
Robin Parker Rigsby
A celebration of life is from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 2391 Beach Road, Kirksey.
––––––––------––––––––------––––––––------––––––––------––––––––------
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Reda Edward Adams
A celebration of life service is at noon Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the funeral home.
––––––––------––––––––------––––––––------––––––––------––––––––------
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Professor James David Earnest
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church.