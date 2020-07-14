Mertie Wallace Farrow
Mertie Wallace Farrow, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Milburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Anna Mae Own Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Jan. 15, 1925, in Milburn to Kye and Nora Martin Nichols.
She was a member of Westside Baptist Church where she attended the Lydian Sunday school class and was an avid participant in the “Young at Heart” senior program. She always put God and her family first. She loved to cook, fish and cheer on her beloved Kentucky Wildcats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Junior Wallace; her second husband, Jim Farrow; one son, Bob Wallace; two stepsons, Jimmy and Mike Farrow; six sisters, Ruth Crider, Lena Halsel, Ruby Sanders, Edith Crider, Holly Hodge and Sue Johnson; three brothers, Junior Nichols, Hubert Nichols and Edward Nichols; and two grandchildren, Shane Wallace and Missy Knute.
Mertie is survived by her son, Gary Wallace and wife Vicki of Murray; a daughter-in-law, Janice Wallace of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Tonya (Chip) Edwards, Chase (Anna) Wallace, Amy (Chris) Phillips, Stephanie (Quinten) Dodd, Hunter (Julie) Wallace, Jake (Jennifer) Farrow, Michelle (Shane) Alberton, Lee Farrow, Jennifer (Jonathan) West and Jamie (Cody) Johnson; 22 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at noon Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Arlington with Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Milburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Own Residential Hospice House, 1959 KY 94 West, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Arlington is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Donald Yearry
Jerry Donald Yearry, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 16, 1944, in Lake City, Arkansas, to the late LL and Mable Haynes Yearry.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was owner and operator of Yearry's Tree Service. He was a member of Calvary Temple Church, along with his wife Linda.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Donald Yearry Jr.; a daughter, Sandra Bartley; three brothers, Jessie, Jimmy and Ray Yearry; and one grandchild, Alexis Yearry.
Mr. Yearry is survived by his wife, Linda Burt Yearry of Murray; three sons, Gary Wayne Yearry and wife Angie of Dundee, Florida, Robert D. Yearry and wife Carrie and Joseph D. Yearry and wife Abbey, all of Hazel; two daughters, Sonya Schwallie of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and Gail Thomas and husband Kevil of Dover, Tennessee; one brother, Wendell Yearry and wife Janie of Murray; two sisters, Lorene Spencer and husband Archie of Camden, Tennessee, and Reba Harris of Murray; 15 grandchildren, Gary Wayne Yearry Jr., Barbie Yearry, Eddie Lane Yearry, Shane Schwallie, James Taets, Dominic Thomas, Martha Yearry, Victoria Yearry, Savannah Yearry, Kelsey Herndon, Jasmine Yearry, Caity Yearry, Jay Calkins, Joseph Yearry Jr and Lilly Yearry; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life was at 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Calvary Temple Church in Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, was in charge of arrangements.
Roger Dale Anderson
Roger Dale Anderson, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
Born Monday, July 3, 1961 in Murray, he was the son of Billy Joe Anderson.
He worked for Bluegrass Cooperage in Benton, as well as Anderson Construction of Benton. He was a member of the Church of Christ and was attending Union Hill Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father; his mother-in-law, Glenda Sue Anderson; a brother-in-law, Steve Fulks; a sister-in-law, Linda Miller; and a nephew, Michael Miller.
Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife, Rita Anderson, whom he married Dec. 4, 2001; his mother, Geraldine Free Anderson; brothers and sisters, Rhonda Murphy and husband Fred, Karen Fulks, Tresia Darnall and husband Mark, Randy Anderson and wife Norma, Sass Ray and husband Steve; Billy Dean Anderson and wife Brand; and his father-in-law, Harold Anderson.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Josh Herndon officiating. Burial followed in Anderson Family Cemetery in Benton. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to defray funeral expenses. Donations may be made by clicking "Make a Payment" on the home page at www.collierfuneralhome.com, or calling the office at 270-527-3141. Using this method, all donations will be applied directly to the funeral expenses.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton was in charge of arrangements.
Lillian Steele
Lillian Steele, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Murray to Ulous Suiter and Lurlie Housden Suiter.
She was a homemaker, dental assistant and bank teller. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, Steve Spiceland’s Sunday school class, Young at Hearts and Widows and Widowers, all at Glendale.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Steele; a daughter, Cindy Steele Grubbs; three sisters, Clara Bazzell, Virginia Crouse and Ruby Suiter; and one brother, Ovid Suiter.
Mrs. Steele is survived by one son, Steve Steele and wife Kellie of Murray; three grandchildren, Whitni Cobb and husband Chris of Paducah, Brandon Steele and wife Courtney of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and Wes Steele and wife Stephanie of Murray; seven great-grandchildren, Caden Cobb, Copelan Cobb, Finley Steele, Jones Steele, Merritt Steele, Sutton Steele and Stokley Steele; two stepgrandchildren, Whitney Gardner and Ben Gardner, both of Murray; and several special nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale, Garry Evans and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the ALS Association Kentucky Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd. #101, Louisville, KY 40223.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
