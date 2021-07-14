Carolyn J. Alexander
Carolyn J. Alexander, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:58 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, comfortably at home.
She was born April 7, 1943, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
She retired from the Bank of Murray in 1996, and worked as an appraiser for SBG from 1996 – 2009. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Lynn Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Betty Teeples; a grandson, Austin Lee Alexander; a granddaughter, Kristen Nichole Alexander; and a brother, Robert Teeples.
Mrs. Alexander is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerald Alexander; a son, Bill Alexander and Lisa O’Bryan; three daughters, Sherry Miller and husband Jeff of Evansville, Indiana, Sheila Grogan and husband Rick of Murray and Shawn Lovell and husband Mark of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Justin Alexander, Kayla Hixon, Logan Cooper, Alex Cooper, Ayden Lovell, Tyler Miller, Taylor Miller, Tanner Miller, Turner Miller and Tarren Miller; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Beech Grove Cemetery with Royce Dukes officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Beech Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Kelvin Morris, 652 Coplen Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Randall ‘Randy’ D. Peeler
Randall “Randy” D. Peeler, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 25, 1965, in Paducah, Kentucky.
He worked in janitorial services for Murray Natural Gas, and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland H. Peeler and Dixie Scott Peeler; maternal grandparents, Alvin Scott and Tempie Dixon Scott; and paternal grandparents, Kelzie Peeler and Lucille Hill Peeler.
Mr. Peeler is survived by a sister, Gina Peeler and wife Heather of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; an uncle and aunt, Charles “Charlie” Peeler and Annita Peeler of Almo; and several beloved cousins.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the funeral home. At the request of the family, a private family burial will be held following the funeral service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the McDaniel Cemetery Fund, c/o Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
Michael Jo Duncan
Michael Jo Duncan, 43, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 31, 1978, in Murray, to Danny Edmundson and Linda Duncan of Hazel, Kentucky.
He was a life-long resident of Calloway County and spent many hours fishing and hunting, which were his favorite past times. He was a graduate of Calloway County High School.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wendell Edmundson.
Michael is survived by his son, Zackery Duncan of Fancy Farm; his daughters, Makayla Duncan (Jay) of Benton and Brooklyn Hudgins (James) of Clarksville, Tennessee; his mother, Linda Duncan of Hazel; his brothers, Daniel Duncan of Hazel and Tim Edmundson (Charlotte) of Murray; a sister, Rebecca Thorn of Puryear, Tennessee; and 11 grandchildren.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Hazel Cemetery with Jordan Roach officiating.
