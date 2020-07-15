Kimberly Joy Carpenter
Kimberly Joy Carpenter, 52, of East China, Michigan, died June 29, 2020.
She was born Oct. 18, 1967 in Detroit, Michigan.
She worked as a nurse's aide at River Bend Assisted Living for many years.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lacy and Elsie Hale of New Haven, Michigan, and Milburn Wells and Joy Irene Hill of Hardin.
Kimberly is survived by her husband of 14 years, Allen Carpenter; her daughters, Shalana and Alexis; her parents, Dave (Sandy) Hale and Patricia Hill of Paducah; siblings, Wendy, David (Gigi) and Michael (Rachelle); grandchildren, Ava and Lyriq; and many special family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.lcfandson.com.
L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home of St. Clair, Michigan, was in charge of arrangements.
Dortha Hendon Winchester
Dortha Hendon Winchester, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, went home to be with her Lord Monday, July 13, 2020, after a loving stay at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 25, 1931, to John Richard and Evon Wheatly Hendon, who proceeded her in death.
Dortha graduated as valedictorian from New Concord School in 1949. She worked at Rose’s Department Store and served as the first full-time secretary at Seventh and Poplar and Glendale Road churches of Christ for 20 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She loved spending time with her family and church friends. She could also be seen on occasion visiting or conducting a yard sale.
Mrs. Winchester is survived by two sons, Steven Michael Winchester and Donnie Hugh Winchester and wife Gina Shipley Winchester; two grandsons, Michael Austin Winchester and John Ryne Winchester, both of Murray; two granddaughters, Allie and husband Trad Robertson of Calvert City and Amanda and husband Tanner Richerson of Orlando, Florida; and one great-granddaughter, Anyston Lilly of Calvert City.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in New Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis ,TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mertie Wallace Farrow
Mertie Wallace Farrow, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Milburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Anna Mae Own Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Jan. 15, 1925, in Milburn to Kye and Nora Martin Nichols.
She was a member of Westside Baptist Church where she attended the Lydian Sunday school class and was an avid participant in the “Young at Heart” senior program. She always put God and her family first. She loved to cook, fish and cheer on her beloved Kentucky Wildcats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Junior Wallace; her second husband, Jim Farrow; one son, Bob Wallace; two stepsons, Jimmy and Mike Farrow; six sisters, Ruth Crider, Lena Halsel, Ruby Sanders, Edith Crider, Holly Hodge and Sue Johnson; three brothers, Junior Nichols, Hubert Nichols and Edward Nichols; and two grandchildren, Shane Wallace and Missy Knute.
Mertie is survived by her son, Gary Wallace and wife Vicki of Murray; a daughter-in-law, Janice Wallace of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Tonya (Chip) Edwards, Chase (Anna) Wallace, Amy (Chris) Phillips, Stephanie (Quinten) Dodd, Hunter (Julie) Wallace, Jake (Jennifer) Farrow, Michelle (Shane) Alberton, Lee Farrow, Jennifer (Jonathan) West and Jamie (Cody) Johnson; 22 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at noon Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Arlington with Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Milburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Own Residential Hospice House, 1959 KY 94 West, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Arlington is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Steely Brandon
Mary Steely Brandon, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at The Reserve at Spring Hill in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.