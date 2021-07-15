John Michael “Mike” Morgan
John Michael “Mike” Morgan, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 24, 1946, in Murray, Kentucky, to John Melvin Morgan and Wilda Gray Farley Morgan.
He retired from the masonry profession, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Graves Morgan.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife, Jeanie Morgan of Murray, whom he married Oct. 13, 1967, in Metropolis, Illinois; one daughter, Shelby Lisa Morgan of Murray; one sister-in-law, Tressa Ross of Murray; and one niece, Rachel Denson and husband Chad of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Douglas Edwards
Douglas Edwards, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 9, 2021,at his home in Camden, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Prather, and a brother, Adam Edwards.
Mr. Edwards is survived by his loving partner of 11 years, Micki Creech; his children, Devin Edwards, Meagan Edwards Sheppard (Scott), Lars Edwards and Tristian Edwards; beloved stepchildren, Caitlin Adams, Madison Adams, Marissa Adams and Caleb Adams; his grandchildren, David, Oliver, Delilah, Aelijah and Stryker; his father, Richard Edwards; and his sister, Amy Prather.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at West Fork Baptist Church in Stella.
Carolyn J. Alexander
Carolyn J. Alexander, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:58 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, comfortably at home.
She was born April 7, 1943, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
She retired from the Bank of Murray in 1996, and worked as an appraiser for SBG from 1996 – 2009. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Lynn Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Betty Teeples; a grandson, Austin Lee Alexander; a granddaughter, Kristen Nichole Alexander; and a brother, Robert Teeples.
Mrs. Alexander is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerald Alexander; a son, Bill Alexander and Lisa O’Bryan; three daughters, Sherry Miller and husband Jeff of Evansville, Indiana, Sheila Grogan and husband Rick of Murray and Shawn Lovell and husband Mark of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Justin Alexander, Kayla Hixon, Logan Cooper, Alex Cooper, Ayden Lovell, Tyler Miller, Taylor Miller, Tanner Miller, Turner Miller and Tarren Miller; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Beech Grove Cemetery with Royce Dukes officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Beech Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Kelvin Morris, 652 Coplen Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Gail Mullins
Gail Mullins, 59, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 15, 1961, in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to Elwood Sturidvant and Emma Poeppel Sturidvant.
She retired from the City of Murray after 22 years of service as an administrative assistant to the Mayor’s office. She was a graduate of Union University; and a member of Kentucky Lake Mission Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Elizabeth Smallwood Sturidvant, and two sisters, Emma Jane Tillman and Ann Self.
Mrs. Mullins is survived by her husband, Gary Mullins of Gilbertsville, whom she married June 18, 1983, in Jackson, Tennessee; one son Cory Mullins and wife Amy of Hanson; and one grandson, Henry Mullins of Hanson.
A celebration of Gail’s life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7700 , Paducah, KY 42003.
Tom Karvounis
Tom Karvounis, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.