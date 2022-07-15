Dulcie Mae Thweatt
Dulcie Mae Thweatt, 91, died peacefully Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Gallatin Nursing and Rehab in Warsaw, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 19, 1930, in Murray, Kentucky, to Autry and Frocie Howard Miller.
During her life, she worked as a toymaker for Fisher Price Toys, and was a member of Glendale Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Felix Darnell; second husband, Gerald Thweatt; sons, Ricky Darnell and Gary Darnell; a brother, Charles Miller; and a son-in-law Ben Wright.
Dulcie is survived by her daughter, Sandra Darnell Wright; a sister, Peggy Smith; stepchildren, Jimmy Thweatt, Patty Denton, Glenda Sue Thweatt “Suzie” and Randy Thweatt; grandchildren, Jon Wright (Cara), Chris Wright (Pam), Luke Darnell (April) and Daniel Darnell (Nicole); and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens with burial to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Glendale Church of Church of Christ Relief Fund, 1101 Glendale Rd., Murray, KY 42071.
Julie Cathryn ‘Cathy’ Christopher
Julie Cathryn "Cathy" Christopher, M.D., of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born March 21, 1955, in Somerset, Kentucky, to Maurice and Juletta Eaker Christopher, who preceded her in death.
At a young age, her family moved to Murray where she graduated valedictorian of the class of 1973 at Murray High School. She was a 1977 honor graduate of Murray State University with majors in chemistry and medical technology and was named the top academic student of her graduating class. She later received her master's degree in biology with microbiology as her emphasis at Murray State University in 1979. During that time, she served as supervisor of the Student Health Laboratory. She also developed the two-year course for medical technicians for the Biology Department at MSU and taught the program from 1979-1981. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi social sorority.
Dr. Christopher earned her medical degree Cum Laude from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1985. She completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals. While at the University of Louisville, she was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, honor medical society, and to Phi Kappa Phi, national all-university honor society.
A gifted physician, Dr. Christopher chose to begin her career in her hometown of Murray in 1988. Throughout her 33 years of practice, she was affiliated with Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Henry County Hospital and Trigg County Hospital. She was truly committed to her patients and developed lifetime friendships with many of them. She demanded excellence of herself and provided that same excellence of care to her patients.
Cathy was a passionate University of Louisville and Murray State University fan. She cherished the Murray community and supported many of the local organizations. She was a member of the Rotary Club and the Racer Club. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church. When Cathy was not cheering on the Cardinals or Racers, she could be found fishing and boating on the lake. She loved to travel and share her experiences with others. She was an exceptional teacher, mentor and friend who thoroughly enjoyed seeing those she helped, excel. She was known for her quick wit and humor. Above all, she adored her family, friends and fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Christopher; her niece, Sarah Little; and her brother-in-law, Roger Little.
Dr. Christopher is survived by her husband of 30 years, Bill Brown of Murray; a sister, Camille Little of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Wilma Christopher of Frankfort; a sister-in-law, Ellie Christopher of Germantown, Tennessee; six nieces, Susan Little-Privett (David) of Edmond, Oklahoma, Sharon Little-Stoetzel (Tony) of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Shannon Christopher of Atlanta, Georgia, Kelsey Miller (Ben) of Collierville, Tennessee, Carroll Lane Parsons (Brad) of Germantown and Courtney Yezerski (John Eric) of Franklin, Tennessee. She also leaves behind several great-nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the Murray Room at the CFSB Center in Murray.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray State University Foundation with "Biology Department" on the memo line, or to Murray State University with "Department of Athletics" on the memo line, MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
