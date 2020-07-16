Lenora Ann Mcintosh Ligon Roberts
Lenora Ann Mcintosh Ligon Roberts, 88, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She was born February 1932 in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Roy and Merrie Mcintosh, who preceded her in death.
Anyone that knew her, loved her and her unique sense of style. She never left the house without being dressed to perfection, with beautiful jewelry and long, perfectly polished nails. Along with her sense of style, she was known for teaching and the love she had for children. Lenora was a schoolteacher for 33 years at Paducah City Elementary, Clark Elementary, Mayfield Elementary, Dexter School House and Robertson/Murray Elementary, from which she retired in 1995. Students described her as one of their favorite teachers because she was loving, gentle and kind, but they never left out how tall she was when describing her. One of Lenora's favorite stories from teaching was when a student asked her to get a ball off the roof at recess.
In August 1953 she married her high school sweetheart, George Hubert Ligon, who preceded her in death. George and Lenora had two sons who survive, George Ligon and wife Kathy of Murray and Bill Ligon (Neil) of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Kaylee Wilson (Dustin); and two great-grandchildren, Stella and Cooper Wilson. She never finished a phone call without wishing her grandchildren a life of happiness, peace and joy.
After the passing of her first husband, she married Edward Roberts in 1977, who also preceded her in death. After retirement, the two moved to Parrish, Florida in 1996. Lenora loved warm weather and enjoyed retirement by playing cards and attending neighborhood functions within their community. In June 2015 she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she resided until her passing.
Her family cherishes so many memories with her, but are rejoicing that she is no longer suffering or in pain, and is living with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her advice to anyone would be to enjoy life and have fun because life is too short.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please pray for the future of our children and their education, especially in uncertain times like today.
Wynnona Lee McClure
Wynnona Lee McClure, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 29, 1948, in Murray.
She retired from Pulmo Dose. She was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church where she played piano for more than 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert “Hub” McClure, and her father, Elvie Thomas Lee.
Mrs. McClure is survived by her mother, Geneva Belle Tucker Lee of Murray; one brother, Terry Lee and wife Barbara of Murray; two nieces, Teresa Gore and husband Shawn of Almo and Stacey Lee and special friend, Zach Martin of Murray; and two great-nieces, Lee Gore and Travis Gore, both of Almo.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with John Bedwell officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mamie Evans
Mamie Evans, 98, of Almo, Kentucky, died at 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 23, 1922, in Murray, Kentucky, to Lemuel W. and Minnie Tinsley Rowland.
She was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Evans, and 12 brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Evans is survived by her daughters, Marita Burkeen and husband Wayne of Tiptonville, Tennessee, Connie Wilson and husband Larry of Paris, Tennessee, Suzanne Sewell and husband Jim of Tallahassee, Florida, and Suzette Tidrick and husband Glenn of Quaker City, Ohio; a son, Gary Evans and wife Susan of Almo; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Marita Burkeen and Richard Dowdy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after noon Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Steely Brandon
Mary Steely Brandon, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at The Reserve at Spring Hill in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
She was born July 20, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William Dexter and Mary Emma McClough Steely.
She retired after owning and operating Mrs. Mary’s Play School and working for South Central Bell. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Brandon; two daughters, Mary Lisa Brandon and Carol Obrien; four sisters, Ruth Carlton, Mabel Tidwell, Willie Mae Steely and Jo Nell Beane; and two brothers, Guy Steely and Adolphus Paschall.
Mrs. Brandon is survived by one daughter, Debra Himes and husband Tommy of Franklin, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Mary Mohr and husband Sean and Caroline Himes; and two great-grandchildren, Connor Mohr and Alex Mohr.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at noon until the service hour Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejuhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kimberly Joy Carpenter
Kimberly Joy Carpenter, 52, of East China, Michigan, died June 29, 2020.
She was born Oct. 18, 1967 in Detroit, Michigan.
She worked as a nurse's aide at River Bend Assisted Living for many years.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lacy and Elsie Hale of New Haven, Michigan, and Milburn Wells and Joy Irene Hill of Hardin.
Kimberly is survived by her husband of 14 years, Allen Carpenter; her daughters, Shalana and Alexis; her parents, Dave (Sandy) Hale and Patricia Hill of Paducah; siblings, Wendy, David (Gigi) and Michael (Rachelle); grandchildren, Ava and Lyriq; and many special family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.lcfandson.com.
L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home of St. Clair, Michigan, was in charge of arrangements.
Dortha Hendon Winchester
Dortha Hendon Winchester, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, went home to be with her Lord Monday, July 13, 2020, after a loving stay at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 25, 1931, to John Richard and Evon Wheatly Hendon, who proceeded her in death.
Dortha graduated as valedictorian from New Concord School in 1949. She worked at Rose’s Department Store and served as the first full-time secretary at Seventh and Poplar and Glendale Road churches of Christ for 20 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She loved spending time with her family and church friends. She could also be seen on occasion visiting or conducting a yard sale.
Mrs. Winchester is survived by two sons, Steven Michael Winchester and Donnie Hugh Winchester and wife Gina Shipley Winchester; two grandsons, Michael Austin Winchester and John Ryne Winchester, both of Murray; two granddaughters, Allie and husband Trad Robertson of Calvert City and Amanda and husband Tanner Richerson of Orlando, Florida; and one great-granddaughter, Anyston Lilly of Calvert City.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in New Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis ,TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Dortha Hendon Winchester
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Concord Cemetery.