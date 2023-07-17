Dennis Michael Zbreski
Dennis Michael Zbreski, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 1, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Frank and Mary Ann (Boczek) Zbreski.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was employed in the elevator industry for 45 years, but later turned entrepreneur, acquiring two restaurants in the Chicago suburbs of Naperville and Woodridge. After retirement, he could not sit still. He and a close friend began a successful elevator inspection company which he enjoyed until his passing.
Dennis was a devoted family man who traveled much of the world with his wife Mary Lou. He enjoyed reading, boating on Kentucky Lake, and relaxing in his home in the Kentucky woods. He and his wife loved to hike wherever they traveled. Not one for an easy chair, Dennis kept himself busy working on various projects his entire life, remodeling some of his homes, building decks, additions, and gardening areas and paths for his wife. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Motylinski) Zbreski; two sons, Jeff Zbreski (Karen) and Michael Zbreski; and one daughter, Lauren Jones (Tim).
No public service will be held.
Louis Alan Ernstberger
Louis Alan Ernstberger, 39, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
He was born June 5, 1984, in Murray, Kentucky, to Steve and Cathy Ernstberger.
He was a lover of people, books, movies, gaming, and he was the manager of Apollo Restaurant in Lexington. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tommy and Nettie Ernstberger; his maternal grandparents, James and Faye Harris; and his aunt, Marsha Ernstberger Prince.
Louis is survived by one son, Liam Alan Bursztynski, of Bremen; his parents, Steve and Cathy; one sister, Misty Dunn and husband Tracy; one brother, Bryan Ernstberger and wife Jennifer, all of Murray; three nieces, Emily Dunn, Grace Dunn and EmmaRae Ernstberger; and one nephew, Don Ernstberger.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Steve Ernstberger, Mike Ernstberger, Bryan Ernstberger, Don Ernstberger, Tracy Dunn and Shane Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nissa Carrier, Meredith Browning, Rocky DeToma, Marci Dunn, Nate Huggs and Sam Romans.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, a college fund will be established for his son, Liam Bursztynski at CFSB of Murray. Please send expressions of sympathy to 414 S. 12th St., Murray, KY 42071 or drop them off at any CFSB location.
James Ray Craig
James Ray Craig, 56, of Buchanan, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at AHC Paris Healthcare, Paris, Tennessee.
Donald Patterson
Donald Patterson, 82, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Beulah Grace
Beulah Grace, 90, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Clarence E. Garner
Clarence E. Garner, 73 of Murray, KY, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home.
