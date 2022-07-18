Patricia Ann Elliott
Patricia Ann Elliott, 78, of Murray, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Ms. Elliott was born on August 12, 1943 in Owensboro, KY to the late Howard and Carrie Beatrice Perkins Williamson. Patricia was a OTR truck driver. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Williamson and Mark Williamson in addition to her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include a son, Johnny Elliott of Glasgow, KY; two daughters, Katrina Shouse of Glasgow, KY, Misty Haynes of Glasgow, KY; two brothers, Paul Williamson and wife, Betty of St. Francis, KY, Terry Williamson and wife, Dorothy of Munfordville, KY; two sisters, Judy Dodd and husband, Gene of IL, Nora Runyon and husband, Russell of Glasgow, KY; grandchildren, Andrea Stewart, Jennifer Blake, Tiffany Martin, Michael Shouse, Katie Haynes, Walker Haynes, Cole Haynes, Jeremy Elliott, as well as, six great grandchildren.
The funeral service for Ms. Patricia Ann Elliott is set for 11 AM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray, KY å42071. Sammy Cunningham will officiate.
Her family welcomes visitors from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the funeral home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Ms. Elliott by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and is responsible for the contents of this obituary.
Leta Faynell Cherry
Leta Faynell Cherry, 77, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born April 5, 1945, in Hazel, to Charles Cooper Thomas and Hinda (Hopkins) Thomas.
She retired as an operator for Holley Carburetors, and was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Thomas and Donald Thomas.
Mrs. Cherry is survived by her life partner, Joe Cherry of Hazel; one daughter, Tiffany Gust and husband John of Paducah; one son, Mark Workman and wife Kelly of Paducah; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Gust, Phillip Workman and Elijah Workman.
The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glynn Orr officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Pace
Ronald Pace, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kenneth ‘Hal’ Cunningham
Kenneth “Hal” Cunningham, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
He was born Sept. 12, 1953, in Murray, to Robert Cunningham and Ruth DeBoe Cunningham, who preceded him in death.
He was involved in automobile sales his entire life, and attended North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Mr. Cunningham is survived by one daughter, Hollie Cunningham of Murray; three sisters, Anita Bear and husband Bobby, Vickie Dowdy and husband John, and Carol Brown and husband Brent, all of Murray; two brothers, Dannie Cunningham and wife Amy of Calvert City and Sammy Cunningham and wife Debbie of Murray; two grandchildren, Landon Reavis and Haley Reavis, both of Murray; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Reavis, Paisley Reavis, Lilli Reavis, Leilan Bryan and Gunner Bryan; his loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his beloved feline companion, Bingo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Brian Keith Bartlett
Bryan Keith Bartlett, 60, of Lexington, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 21, 1962, in Manhattan, Kansas, to Larry E. and Mary Elizabeth Biggs Bartlett.
He attended Murray High School and played trumpet in the Murray High School Tiger Band, and in the 1977 Marching Bands of America National Champions. He was in the first production of Murray’s Community Theatre and, together with his parents, was an integral part of the theatre’s early success. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Persian Gulf. Following his stint as Director of Marketing at The Burt Reynolds Theatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, he earned a degree in journalism from Murray State University. He went on to serve as a news director and operations manager at public radio stations including 91.3 FM WKMS (Murray), 91.3 FM WUKY (Lexington) and 88.9 FM WEKU (Richmond). An avid musician and DJ, he was a lifelong fan of the Rolling Stones, which inspired him to produce two deep tracks radio shows he loved, “Hard Knox and Durty Sox” and “Rough Mix.” Creative, funny, smart and talented, “Beano” loved his hometown of Murray, his music, his own cooking, and his friends and family. He was always at-the-ready with his smile, his laugh, and his sly, wry, irreverent wit, and he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Oliver Davis Hammack.
Bryan is survived by his wife Jennifer (Schatz) Bartlett and daughter Abigail “Abby” Bartlett of Lexington; a brother Todd Bartlett of Almo; sisters Shannon (David) Cohoon of New Concord, Julie (Jay) Hammack of Murray and Stephanie (Rick) Clemons of Deland, Florida; nephews Austin (Phoebe) Cohoon of Houston, Texas, and Devin (Chandler) Cohoon of Murray; a niece, Amanda Cohoon of New Concord; grandnephews, Jack Cohoon and Jake Clemons; and grandniece Gracen Cohoon.
The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Mike Clark officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Humane Association or favorite public radio station.
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home of Lexington is in charge of arrangements.