Louis Alan Ernstberger
Louis Alan Ernstberger, 39, of Lexington, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
He was born June 5, 1984, in Murray, Kentucky, to Steve and Cathy Ernstberger.
He was a lover of people, books, movies, gaming, and he was the manager of Apollo Restaurant in Lexington. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tommy and Nettie Ernstberger; his maternal grandparents, James and Faye Harris; and his aunt, Marsha Ernstberger Prince.
Louis is survived by one son, Liam Alan Bursztynski, of Bremen; his parents, Steve and Cathy; one sister, Misty Dunn and husband Tracy; one brother, Bryan Ernstberger and wife Jennifer, all of Murray; three nieces, Emily Dunn, Grace Dunn and EmmaRae Ernstberger; and one nephew, Don Ernstberger.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Steve Ernstberger, Mike Ernstberger, Bryan Ernstberger, Don Ernstberger, Tracy Dunn and Shane Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nissa Carrier, Meredith Browning, Rocky DeToma, Marci Dunn, Nate Huggs and Sam Romans.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, a college fund will be established for his son, Liam Bursztynski at CFSB of Murray. Please send expressions of sympathy to 414 S. 12th St., Murray, KY 42071, or drop them off at and CFSB location.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Patterson
Donald Patterson, 82, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Samual Patterson and Morine (Linsey) Patterson Grooms.
He was a retired truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Nanny May Arnett, and one brother, Ora Ushery Patterson.
Mr. Patterson is survived by his wife, Martha (Black) Patterson of Hazel; two sons, Mark Lovell and wife Shawn and William Lovell and wife Felicia, both of Murray; and four grandchildren, Ty Lovell of Alaska, Taylor Lovell of Brandon, Mississippi, Ayden Lovell of Murray and Courtney Lamb of Murray.
No public services will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Clifford Kendall
Larry Clifford Kendall, 68, a lifelong resident of the Penny community in Calloway County, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Aug. 15, 1954, in Murray to R.C. Kendall and Earlene (Thorn) Kendall.
He was a 1982 graduate of the Institute of Electronic Technology (I.E.T) in Paducah. He retired as a electronic technician at Murray State University. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. He was a very loving and devoted husband, dad, dad-in-law and ‘Papa.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ann Smith; and a brother, Franklin Kendall.
Larry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debora Hill Kendall of Murray; a son, Mark (Tina) Kendall of New Concord; a sister, Eula Atterberry of Kirksey; grandchildren, Ashlie Wilford and Taylor Kendall of Murray, David (Katie) Stewart Jr. of Dexter, Steven Stewart of Dallas, Texas, Heather (Adam) Napper of Midland, Texas, Jason (Rebecca) Stewart of Almo and Christian Stewart of Murray; great-grandchildren, Brylee Wilford, Grayson Wilford, Brooklyn Kendall, Braxton Bolling, Adalyn Stewart, Anabelle Stewart, Caroline Stewart, Arden Stewart and Blair Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.
To honor Larry's wishes, no services or visitation will be held.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Suzie Nance
Laura Suzie Nance, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
