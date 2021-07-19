Sue Nell Walton Emerson
Sue Nell Walton Emerson, 95, a former life-long resident of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Monday, July 12, 2021, in Ft. Worth, Texas, with her loving family by her side.
Born May 29, 1926, in Fulton, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Brooks Everett and Effie Helen Taylor Walton.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of the yard and volunteering at church. She especially enjoyed cheering the Murray State Racers and UK Wildcats during basketball season. Sue was formerly employed at Sears, Roebuck & Company in Murray, and was a former, faithful member of Elm Grove Baptist Church. Her children and grandchildren will forever cherish the many loving memories of family gatherings at Grandma Emerson's in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Rupert Emerson, whom she married Aug. 17, 1946; a daughter, Linda Smith; a son-in-law, Dr. Henry Smith; a granddaughter, Sherry Smith; and a brother, John Walton.
Sue is survived by two sons, Jim (Debbie) Emerson of Ft. Worth and Gary (Sandee) Emerson of Lebanon, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Janet (Mike) Bonham and Carol (Chris) DeWitt of Kentucky; Michael (Michelle) Emerson and Dave (Alycia) Emerson of Texas; Matt Emerson and Brad Emerson of Tennessee; five great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
A private graveside service and burial took place at Elm Grove Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Elm Grove Cemetery Fund, 6483 KY 94, Murray, KY 42071.
Thompson, Harveson and Cole in Ft. Worth, Texas, and The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory in Murray was in charge of arrangements.
Anthanasios ‘Tom’ Karvounis
On July 13, 2021, we lost our beloved Athanasios “Tom” Karvounis, a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and a successful businessman.
Tom Karvounis was born Oct. 24, 1924, in Lafka Korinthia, Greece to Dimitrios and Vasiliki Karvounis, who preceded him in death. He was the sixth of seven siblings. In his early 20s, he left his village to work in the police academy that was located just beneath the Acropolis in the center of Athens. Six years later, in 1956, he left this position for an opportunity to travel to America to follow the American dream.
Tom’s first stop was Springfield, Ohio, and he later traveled to Toledo Ohio, holding various job positions. In 1965, he took his first trip back to Greece where he met his beautiful wife Helen, of which he has shared 56 wonderful years of marriage. A few months later, the newlywed couple came back to America and went to Carbondale, Illinois, where they trained and learned the restaurant business. Tom and Helen settled in their final destination in Murray in 1966. A hard worker and determined to succeed, Tom and his partner started Tom’s Pizza Palace. Famous for tossing pizza in the air, Tom's was the first pizza restaurant in Murray.
Over the course of the next few years, Tom brought family from Greece and opened Tom’s Pizza and Steakhouse in Draffenville, Grecian Steakhouse in Owensboro, and Tom’s Pizza and Steakhouse in Paris, Tennessee. Within a few years, his hard work had paid off and, together with his partner, acquired and developed the property known today as Olympic Plaza. After a several decades’ pause, Tom decided to open, together with his son Jim, Tom’s Grille in Murray, which is still operated by Jim Karvounis and his family.
After much demand from the community, in 2006 Tom re-opened Tom’s Pizza, bringing back the original pizza the community had longed for. This would turn out to be his last venture into the restaurant business. Tom truly was blessed and always made it known that his luck and life turned around when he met his wife Helen. Although he was a foreigner in this country, he always felt Murray was his home. Murray and its community embraced him and his family and gave him everything he ever dreamed of (for which he was always grateful). Tom always prided himself for providing his family with the ability to never forget their roots, by traveling to Greece every year. He left behind a legacy of honor and pride of who he was and of his family. He will be greatly missed.
Tom is survived by his wife Helen of Murray; his daughter, Kiki Mazas and husband Bill of Clearwater, Florida; his son Jim Karvounis and wife Eleni of Murray; and four grandchildren, Thano, Alexandro, Natalia and Elina; and his sister, Eleni Georgiou, who lives in Greece.
The funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Saint Leo Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, and from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 20, 2021, both at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Saint Leo Catholic Church, 401 North 12th St., Murray, KY 42071, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4905 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 409 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL 33765 or Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Pritchett
Sandra Pritchett, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Mills Health and Rehab Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born May 16, 1961, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William and Sally Williams Futrell. She was a nursing assistant at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and was a member of Dexter Baptist Church.
Sandra is survived by a son, Jason Pritchett (Wendy) of Murray; a daughter, Wendi Pritchett (Jeff Jones) of Mayfield; sisters, Holly Mauzy (Ruben) of Murray, Kathy Evitts (Gary) of Almo and Barbara Griggs (Allan) of Almo; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Leilani Arlette Ramirez
Leilani Arlette Ramirez, 3 months, of Fulton, Kentucky, died at 8 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock, Coleman & York Funeral Home.
The Rev. W. Glenn Hill
The Rev. W. Glenn Hill, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 17, 1941, in McNairy County, Tennessee, to Walter Lee Hill and Willie Vance Auberry Hill.
He was a retired United Methodist minister from the Memphis Conference, where he had served churches in West Tennessee and Western Kentucky. He was a member of Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Roy Hill, Bob Hill and Phillip Hill; and one sister, Mary Lee Hill.
Rev. Hill is survived by his wife, Georgia Ann Hill of Murray; one daughter, Melissa Cearfoss and husband David of Marietta, Georgia; one son, Roy Glenn Hill and wife Lisa of Murray; one brother, David C. Hill and wife Sandy of Ellijay, Georgia; three sisters-in-law, Glenda Hill of Murray, Vanesia Hill of Paris, Tennessee, and Barbara Singleton of Barnwell, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Christopher Hill and wife Alison of Sedalia, Stephen Hill and wife Sara of Dexter, Jonathan Cearfoss, Rebecca Cearfoss, Timothy Cearfoss and wife Angel, all of Marietta; and five great-grandchildren, Sawyer Hill, Colley Hill, Sadie Hill, Ripley Hill and Mac Hill, all of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Steve Cavitt and Tim Escue officiating. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1619 Martin’s Chapel Road, Murray, KY 42071 or to Lakeshore Camp & Retreat Center, 1458 Pilot Knob Road, Eva, Tennessee 38333.
Online condolences may be left at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com .
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
David Leo Foley
David Leo Foley, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Feb. 6, 1939, in Mohawk, New York, and enthusiastically embraced Murray as the home he chose for life in the early 1970s.
He retired after teaching math and science for 30 years at Calloway County Middle School. He was an active member of the University Church of Christ. Mr. Foley was an Army veteran serving as a medic in the Special Forces (Green Berets) during the Vietnam War and continued his service in love of his country as a commander of the local V.F.W. He volunteered regularly at Spring Creek Health Care, was the former Calloway County president and First District president of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, and on the executive council. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club, helped deliver food for Need Line, a member of the Calloway County Board of Elections, and was a Kentucky Colonel. David had a huge heart and loved contributing to the Murray community and supporting all local sporting teams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lorraine Lasher.
Mr. Foley is survived by his wife, Dr. Sally Duford-Foley of Murray; five daughters, Robin Brittan and husband Danny of Murray, Kathy Farley and husband Oatman of Murray, Krystal Kennedy and husband Mike of Evansville, Indiana, Rhysa South and husband Robert of Midlothian, Virginia, and Carrie Griffith of Murray; one brother, Wayne Foley of New York; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Charlie Bazzell and Richard Youngblood officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071 or Racer Campus Ministry, 1403 Olive St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com .
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Lee Herndon
Jimmy Lee Herndon, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He retired with Kenlake Foods as a quality inspector technician. He was a graduate of Murray State University, was of Church of Christ faith, and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Mr. Herndon was preceded in death by his parents, James Addison Herndon and Rhoda Nell (Lee) Herndon Straight; and by a nephew, David Ballance.
Mr. Herndon is survived by his sister, Nan Turner of Murray; a niece, Evanna Perkins of Murray; great-nieces, Elizabeth White, Katelyn Parrish and husband Robert, and Kenna Brewer, all of Murray; and one great-nephew, Jeffrey Brewer of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KA 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.