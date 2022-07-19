Patricia Ann Elliott
Patricia Ann Elliott, 78, of Murray, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Ms. Elliott was born on August 12, 1943 in Owensboro, KY to the late Howard and Carrie Beatrice Perkins Williamson. Patricia was a OTR truck driver. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Williamson and Mark Williamson in addition to her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include a son, Johnny Elliott of Glasgow, KY; two daughters, Katrina Shouse of Glasgow, KY, Misty Haynes of Glasgow, KY; two brothers, Paul Williamson and wife, Betty of St. Francis, KY, Terry Williamson and wife, Dorothy of Munfordville, KY; two sisters, Judy Dodd and husband, Gene of IL, Nora Runyon and husband, Russell of Glasgow, KY; grandchildren, Andrea Stewart, Jennifer Blake, Tiffany Martin, Michael Shouse, Katie Haynes, Walker Haynes, Cole Haynes, Jeremy Elliott, as well as, six great grandchildren.
The funeral service for Ms. Patricia Ann Elliott is set for 11 AM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray, KY å42071. Sammy Cunningham will officiate.
Her family welcomes visitors from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the funeral home.
Leta Faynell Cherry
Leta Faynell Cherry, 77, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born April 5, 1945, in Hazel, to Charles Cooper Thomas and Hinda (Hopkins) Thomas.
She retired as an operator for Holley Carburetors, and was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Thomas and Donald Thomas.
Mrs. Cherry is survived by her life partner, Joe Cherry of Hazel; one daughter, Tiffany Gust and husband John of Paducah; one son, Mark Workman and wife Kelly of Paducah; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Gust, Phillip Workman and Elijah Workman.
The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glynn Orr officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Kenneth ‘Hal’ Cunningham
Kenneth “Hal” Cunningham, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
He was born Sept. 12, 1953, in Murray, to Robert Cunningham and Ruth DeBoe Cunningham, who preceded him in death.
He was involved in automobile sales his entire life, and attended North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Mr. Cunningham is survived by one daughter, Hollie Cunningham of Murray; three sisters, Anita Bear and husband Bobby, Vickie Dowdy and husband John, and Carol Brown and husband Brent, all of Murray; two brothers, Dannie Cunningham and wife Amy of Calvert City and Sammy Cunningham and wife Debbie of Murray; two grandchildren, Landon Reavis and Haley Reavis, both of Murray; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Reavis, Paisley Reavis, Lilli Reavis, Leilan Bryan and Gunner Bryan; his loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his beloved feline companion, Bingo.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial followed in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Euel Glen Kirks
Euel Glen Kirks, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home.
