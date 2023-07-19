Laura Sue ‘Suzie’ Crabtree Nance
Laura Sue “Suzie” Crabtree Nance, 76, left this world peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Known for her razor-sharp wit, fierce love of her family and obsession with anything chocolate, Suzie is now reunited with her parents, George Raymond and Myra Crabtree; siblings Ronald Crabtree, Robert Crabtree, Jean Moore, Gina Stubblefield and Gail Dunn, and brothers in-law, Warren Kushnick and Ray Dunn.
She is survived by her husband, Dale, whom she married in 993, and who lovingly referred to Suzie as “Memaw,” reminding her daily she was the best Memaw in the world. She is also survived by her daughter, Mina Kouklan (Junoh Kim), who will forever miss her best friend; sisters, Vicki (Phillip) Moore, Pam (Randy) Kamber, Ann Kushnick, Beth (Artie) Haneline and Valerie Kenna; a brother, Stephen Crabtree; a sister-in-law Lucy Crabtree; brothers-in-law Robert Moore and Van Stubblefield; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored and they adored her.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org, or a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Clarence Edward ‘Ho’ Garner
Clarence Edward "Ho" Garner, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 18, 1950, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Houston Garner and Etta Evelyn (Howell) Garner.
He retired after 30 years of service with Welch Sand and Gravel of Murray. He was a hardworking outdoorsman, and a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tabitha Bea Garner; sisters, Alma Hillard, Rebecca Jane Garner and Phyllis Garner; and brothers, Alan Garner and Curtis Lee Garner.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 38 years, Telea (Arthur) Garner; a daughter, Evelyn Conley and husband Shawn; stepson, Danny Crouch and wife Nikki, all of Murray; a sister, Joyce Keller and husband Leroy of Owensboro; a grandson, Leland Conley of Murray; step-grandchildren, Taylor Jennings, Tanner Crouch and Kimberly Crouch, all of Murray; a step-great-grandson, Carter Jennings of Murray; and mother-in-law, Beatrice Russell of Martinsville, Indiana.
To honor his wishes, no public services or visitation will be held. A private burial will be in Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Puryear, Tennessee.
He has danced his final dance and his loved ones will carry his story for eternity.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Beulah Grace
Beulah Grace, 90, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born April 28, 1933, in Knott County, Kentucky, to Edgar Francis and Allafair (Ritchie) Francis.
She retired from West View Nursing Home, and was a member of Scott’s Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Grace, and a daughter, Brenda Miller.
Mrs. Grace is survived by four sons, Michael Grace and wife Suzzanna of Louisville, Stephen Grace and wife Tonya of Paducah, Donald Grace and wife Debbie of Benton, and Ken Grace and wife Emily of Hazel; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Patterson
Donald Patterson, 82, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Samual Patterson and Morine (Linsey) Patterson Grooms.
He was a retired truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Nanny May Arnett, and one brother, Ora Ushery Patterson.
Mr. Patterson is survived by his wife, Martha (Black) Patterson of Hazel; two sons, Mark Lovell and wife Shawn and William Lovell and wife Felicia, both of Murray; and four grandchildren, Ty Lovell of Alaska, Taylor Lovell of Brandon, Mississippi, Ayden Lovell of Murray and Courtney Lamb of Murray.
No public services will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Clifford Kendall
Larry Clifford Kendall, 68, a lifelong resident of the Penny community in Calloway County, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Aug. 15, 1954, in Murray to R.C. Kendall and Earlene (Thorn) Kendall.
He was a 1982 graduate of the Institute of Electronic Technology (I.E.T) in Paducah. He retired as a electronic technician at Murray State University. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. He was a very loving and devoted husband, dad, dad-in-law and ‘Papa.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ann Smith; and a brother, Franklin Kendall.
Larry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debora Hill Kendall of Murray; a son, Mark (Tina) Kendall of New Concord; a sister, Eula Atterberry of Kirksey; grandchildren, Ashlie Wilford and Taylor Kendall of Murray, David (Katie) Stewart Jr. of Dexter, Steven Stewart of Dallas, Texas, Heather (Adam) Napper of Midland, Texas, Jason (Rebecca) Stewart of Almo and Christian Stewart of Murray; great-grandchildren, Brylee Wilford, Grayson Wilford, Brooklyn Kendall, Braxton Bolling, Adalyn Stewart, Anabelle Stewart, Caroline Stewart, Arden Stewart and Blair Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.
To honor Larry's wishes, no services or visitation will be held.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.