Bernice E. Westerman
Bernice E. Westerman, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Anna Mae Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 15, 1930, in Montgomery County, Tennessee, to John Henry Pruitt and Maggie Arlene Steiner Pruitt.
She retired from the housekeeping department at Spring Creek Health Care, and was a member of Coles Campground United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louie “Red” Westerman; two sisters, Martha Wright and Dorothy Wallace; and one brother, Robert Pruitt.
Mrs. Westerman is survived by her nieces and nephews who she considered her children, Carol Boyd, Dianne Page, Sammie Pruitt, Marvin Pruitt, Randy Pruitt, Ronnie Pruitt, Darrell Pruitt and Danny Pruitt; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Danny Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Catherine Wicker
Mary Catherine Wicker, 97, of Reidland, Kentucky, died Monday morning, June 29, 2020, at Spring Creek Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a member of Reidland Methodist Church. She worked all her adult life at many jobs in the Paducah area. She was a seamstress at a clothing department store in Paducah in the late 1950s and a server at the late Holman and Curtis Grace's restaurants in Paducah. She served as a cafeteria cook at Reidland High School in the 1960s. After her time working for the school district, she began keeping children in the home that she and "Jack" shared and they became loving "grandparents" to many from infant to middle school age for lots of years. Catherine was a skilled home seamstress for many friends and family, sewing formal to casual wear for both men and women during the time she sat with children and for a time after. She and "Jack" were "grandparents" to the many friends that her son and daughter brought into their lives over the years and many of them continued to stay in touch with "Miss Catherine" until the very end. After "Jack" was called to be with the Lord in 1991, she began managing and cleaning house, gardening and running errands for David Boswell, LLD. They enjoyed a true friendship as well as an employee/employer relationship until she became physically unable to continue working and moved in with her children and then into assisted living facilities. Catherine lived a long and blessed life full of family, friends and children. How can we who remain, in our grief, hope for more?
She was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Burrow; and her brothers, Charles Morris, William Morris, Doyce Morris and Joseph Edward Morris.
She was the loving wife of the late J.P. "Jack" Wicker; and the mother of a daughter, Betty Rose Johnson and husband Paul of Benton; and a son, Morris Dale Wicker and wife Carol of Aurora; also surviving, a sister, Sue Darnell of Murray; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Brent Morris officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Reidland United Methodist Church, 5515 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com. During this time of COVID-19, you may join the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a ballon in the chapel.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Jerald E. 'Jerry' Hamilton
Jerald E. “Jerry” Hamilton, 75, of the Golo, Kentucky community, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was a member of Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, a cattle farmer, and a retired employee of General Tire with 38 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Scarbrough Hamilton; one brother, Johnny Hamilton; one sister, Janice Burge; and his parents, Lochridge and Ruth Brittain Hamilton.
Mr. Hamilton is survived by one son, Barry Scott Hamilton and wife Rhonda of Mayfield; two daughters, Gina Colley and husband Al of Farmington and Jana Erwin and husband Jack of Mayfield; three stepsons, Steve Simmons and wife Vicki, Shawn Simmons and wife Keri and Shea Simmons and wife Cheeky, all of Murray; one brother, Jackie (Nancy) Hamilton of Mayfield; two sisters, Joyce Gregory and Jelia (James) Burgess, both of Mayfield; four grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Keith Allred, Mykel Tidwell and Stan Colley officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Colley, Brock Simmons, Joey Riley, Jeff Riley, Randy Riley and Barry Robertson. Honorary pallbearers will be Tucker Hamilton, Jace Tidwell, Weston Tidwell, Jax Coleman, Steel Donahoo, Ty Caylor, Nash Caylor, Josi Erwin and Amber Tidwell. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Chapel Hill Cemetery Fund, 200 Usher Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
