Gary W. Jones
Gary W. Jones, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully surrounded by his family at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
He was born Oct. 29, 1944, in Crockett County, Tennessee, in the family home of Noble Wood and Josie Lee Jones.
He graduated from Hamlett Robertson High School in Crockett Mills, Tennessee, and from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture. Following graduation, he began his 33-year career with Southern States serving as manager at the Princeton, Greenville and Murray retail locations. He also was Regional Feed Supervisor in Madisonville.
Active in his Baptist faith, currently at First Baptist Church of Murray, he served as deacon in Princeton, Greenville and Murray. He also taught in the children and youth Sunday school departments, was a Royal Ambassador leader and served on various church committees.
While fishing, hunting and traveling were Gary’s interests, his three granddaughters were a joy in his life, and he loved attending their activities or sharing his special stories with them while sitting in the backyard swing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Marie Jones, and one brother-in-law, Edward Proctor.
Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Adams Jones; his daughter, Laura Coleman and husband Trevor of New Concord; his son, Greg Jones and wife April of Gallatin, Tennessee; and three granddaughters, Lindsey Morgan and husband Kyle of Murray, Madelyn Coleman of New Concord and Sydney Jones of Gallatin. He is also survived by two brothers, Durwood Jones and wife Yvonne, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Ken Jones and wife Betty of Alamo, Tennessee; one sister, Frances Proctor of Bells, Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Jennifer Snider of Martin, Tennessee; one brother-in-law, Randy Adams and wife Beth of Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church Murray, Family Life Center, 203 South Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Maryann Pavlick
Maryann Pavlick, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Spring Creek Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation in Murray.
She was born March 18, 1932, in Downers Grove, Illinois, to Robert and Ruth Kube.
She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Western Michigan University and went on to earn her master's from Eastern Michigan University. She and her husband, Ed, loved to travel. In their younger years, they visited many places in their travel trailer. She was a profound artist and had a love of watercolor. You could see many of her pieces displayed throughout their home. She loved writing poetry as well and wanted anyone she came across to have a copy. Most importantly, she loved the Lord and lived her life as such. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and Hardin Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Pavlick, who died May 7, 2021.
Maryann is survived by two sons, James Pavlick of Ohio and Robert Pavlick (Amy) of Murray; two daughters, Susie Barrick of San Francisco, California, and LeeAnn Wall (Michael) of Michigan; a sister, Jane Humphrey of Murrells, Inlet, South Carolina; grandchildren, Joshua Gehrke, Jason Gehrke and Lauren Elizabeth Barrick; and five great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Thomas ‘Tom’ Colson
Thomas “Tom” Colson, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Oct. 14, 1949, in Murray, to Celtus “Buddy” Colson and Wanda Adams Colson.
He retired from the human resources department at Kenlake Foods, and was of Church of Christ faith. He received his bachelor’s of arts degree from Murray State University.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Colson.
Mr. Colson is survived by his wife, Doreen Colson of Murray, whom he married Aug. 24, 1975 in Colorado; two daughters, Angie Wyatt and husband Jasper and Jenny Lewis and husband Brian, all of Murray; one sister, Cindy Hayes and husband Harvey of Dallas, Texas; one brother, Kevin Colson of Wichita, Kansas; and seven grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the VFW Post #6291, P.O. Box 827, Murray, KY 42071-0014, or to the American Heart Association Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Michael David Braden
Michael David Braden, 48, died at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his home in Holden, Louisiana.
He was born at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 1972, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to Betty Holland Hall and David Braden.
He grew up in Murray during his school years. He loved the Lord and his family deeply. He was an avid sports fan. After his car accident at age 27 on Aug. 12, 2000, he knew he’d never walk again and learned to adjust in a few years. He started relying on the Lord even more and hoped to live until at least 50. But God had other plans. In the last few years, his health got worse. He lived almost 21 years after his accident.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Prentice Holland and Ruth Modell Jones Holland,Grandpa Bertram Burnett Braden, and stepfather, Howard G. Hall.
Michael is survived by his parents, Betty Hall of Murray and David Braden (Carolyn) of Holden; grandmother, Louise Braden of Holden; a brother, Robert Braden (Whitney) of Mayfield; two nieces, Madisyn and Makenna Braden of Mayfield; three uncles of Murray; and several cousins.
The funeral service was at noon Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Sloan Funeral Home in Galatia, Illinois, with Jordan Bird officiating. Burial was in Brushy Cemetery in Galatia.
Betty Ilene Jackson
Betty Ilene Jackson, 82, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Spring Creek Post Acute Care & Rehab in Murray.
She was born May 20, 1939, in Waylon, Kentucky, to William and Lola Calhoun Campbell.
She practiced nursing for more than 30 years, specifically mental health nursing. She loved crafting and was very artistic. She was a very social lady and loved her time playing Bunko with friends. She was a member of the Kentucky Homemakers Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, TJ Lehr, as well as a son-in-law, Terry Lehr.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Burnice Jackson of New Concord; a daughter, Rene` Lehr of Anderson, Indiana; a brother, Jimmy Campbell (Cindy) of Anderson; three grandchildren, William "Trea" Lehr (Megan), Caden Lehr, Kyan Lehr , all of Anderson; and one great-grandson, Noah Lehr of Anderson.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mary Frields
Mary Frields, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.