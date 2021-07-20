Marjorie E. Rhodes Osterdahl
Marjorie E. Rhodes Osterdahl, 96, of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 15, 2021.
She was born Feb. 14, 1925, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Joseph and Edna Mae Alford Rhodes.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murray. She enjoyed traveling, boating and spending time at her home on Kentucky Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur D. Osterdahl; a son, Dennis C. Osterdahl; and two sisters.
Mrs. Osterdahl is survived by a son, Martin (Patty) Osterdahl of Wellsboro; three grandchildren, Andrew Osterdahl, Thane Osterdahl and Kerrin Osterdal; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Sue Nell Walton Emerson
Sue Nell Walton Emerson, 95, a former life-long resident of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Monday, July 12, 2021, in Ft. Worth, Texas, with her loving family by her side.
Born May 29, 1926, in Fulton, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Brooks Everett and Effie Helen Taylor Walton.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of the yard and volunteering at church. She especially enjoyed cheering the Murray State Racers and UK Wildcats during basketball season. Sue was formerly employed at Sears, Roebuck & Company in Murray, and was a former, faithful member of Elm Grove Baptist Church. Her children and grandchildren will forever cherish the many loving memories of family gatherings at Grandma Emerson's in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Rupert Emerson, whom she married Aug. 17, 1946; a daughter, Linda Smith; a son-in-law, Dr. Henry Smith; a granddaughter, Sherry Smith; and a brother, John Walton.
Sue is survived by two sons, Jim (Debbie) Emerson of Ft. Worth and Gary (Sandee) Emerson of Lebanon, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Janet (Mike) Bonham and Carol (Chris) DeWitt of Kentucky; Michael (Michelle) Emerson and Dave (Alycia) Emerson of Texas; Matt Emerson and Brad Emerson of Tennessee; five great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
A private graveside service and burial took place at Elm Grove Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Elm Grove Cemetery Fund, 6483 KY 94, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Thompson, Harveson and Cole in Ft. Worth, Texas, and The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory in Murray was in charge of arrangements.
The Rev. W. Glenn Hill
The Rev. W. Glenn Hill, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 17, 1941, in McNairy County, Tennessee, to Walter Lee Hill and Willie Vance Auberry Hill.
He was a retired United Methodist minister from the Memphis Conference, where he had served churches in West Tennessee and Western Kentucky. He was a member of Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Roy Hill, Bob Hill and Phillip Hill; and one sister, Mary Lee Hill.
Rev. Hill is survived by his wife, Georgia Ann Hill of Murray; one daughter, Melissa Cearfoss and husband David of Marietta, Georgia; one son, Roy Glenn Hill and wife Lisa of Murray; one brother, David C. Hill and wife Sandy of Ellijay, Georgia; three sisters-in-law, Glenda Hill of Murray, Vanesia Hill of Paris, Tennessee, and Barbara Singleton of Barnwell, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Christopher Hill and wife Alison of Sedalia, Stephen Hill and wife Sara of Dexter, Jonathan Cearfoss, Rebecca Cearfoss, Timothy Cearfoss and wife Angel, all of Marietta; and five great-grandchildren, Sawyer Hill, Colley Hill, Sadie Hill, Ripley Hill and Mac Hill, all of Murray.
A memorial service was at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Steve Cavitt and Tim Escue officiating. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1619 Martin’s Chapel Road, Murray, KY 42071 or to Lakeshore Camp & Retreat Center, 1458 Pilot Knob Road, Eva, Tennessee 38333.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com .
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
David Leo Foley
David Leo Foley, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Feb. 6, 1939, in Mohawk, New York, and enthusiastically embraced Murray as the home he chose for life in the early 1970s.
He retired after teaching math and science for 30 years at Calloway County Middle School. He was an active member of the University Church of Christ. Mr. Foley was an Army veteran serving as a medic in the Special Forces (Green Berets) during the Vietnam War and continued his service in love of his country as a commander of the local V.F.W. He volunteered regularly at Spring Creek Health Care, was the former Calloway County president and First District president of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, and on the executive council. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club, helped deliver food for Need Line, a member of the Calloway County Board of Elections, and was a Kentucky Colonel. David had a huge heart and loved contributing to the Murray community and supporting all local sporting teams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lorraine Lasher.
Mr. Foley is survived by his wife, Dr. Sally Duford-Foley of Murray; five daughters, Robin Brittan and husband Danny of Murray, Kathy Farley and husband Oatman of Murray, Krystal Kennedy and husband Mike of Evansville, Indiana, Rhysa South and husband Robert of Midlothian, Virginia, and Carrie Griffith of Murray; one brother, Wayne Foley of New York; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Charlie Bazzell and Richard Youngblood officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071 or Racer Campus Ministry, 1403 Olive St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com .
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Lee Herndon
Jimmy Lee Herndon, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He retired with Kenlake Foods as a quality inspector technician. He was a graduate of Murray State University, was of Church of Christ faith, and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Mr. Herndon was preceded in death by his parents, James Addison Herndon and Rhoda Nell (Lee) Herndon Straight; and by a nephew, David Ballance.
Mr. Herndon is survived by his sister, Nan Turner of Murray; a niece, Evanna Perkins of Murray; great-nieces, Elizabeth White, Katelyn Parrish and husband Robert, and Kenna Brewer, all of Murray; and one great-nephew, Jeffrey Brewer of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KA 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph ‘Joe’ Belcher
Joseph “Joe” Belcher, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
