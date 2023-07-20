Patsy Hendon Tricarico
Patsy Hendon Tricarico, 76, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at The Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
She was born July 27, 1946, in Murray, Kentucky, to Edward and Audrey Smith Hendon.
Patsy grew up in Murray and attended Murray State University, where she met Steve, the love of her life. They married in May 1966 and moved to Jonesboro in 1968 where they made their home and raised their family.
She began her professional career working for Town and Country Insurance and later went to work for Max Dacus Sr. in Real Estate. She eventually went on to acquire multiple rental properties and was the owner/property manager of Patsy Tricarico Rentals for 25 years. She was known for her meticulous work ethic, her love for her tenants, those who worked for her and her dearest friends whom she had for many years. Although these were all joys in her life, her greatest joy of all was her son, “Stevie.” There was never a golf match, sporting event or time in his life that she was not there cheering him on. Patsy had the same joy and love for her grandchildren. NaNa, as
she was affectionately known, never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. She loved shopping with them, decorating their bedrooms with them, cooking with them and just like with their daddy, never missed one of their sporting events cheering for them. She was the most giving, caring and loving person to all that knew her and loved her family fiercely.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Freddy and Gail Hendon, and a nephew, Kevin Hendon.
Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Stephen Joseph Tricarico; her son, Stephen Patrick (Gina) Tricarico of Jonesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry (Jaye) Hendon of The Woodlands, Texas; two nephews, Edward Hendon and Doug Hendon; a great-niece, Lauren Hendon, all of Murray; her precious grandchildren, Rees (Lacie) Hales, Gia Isabella Tricarico and Alexandra Kate Tricarico; and her great-grandchildren, Nylie Hales, Luke Hales and Remi Hales; along with special friend and caregiver, Patricia (Trish) White, all of Jonesboro.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro. A private burial will be Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with John Miles officiating. Active pallbearers are Rees Hales, Mark Jones, Scott Hunter Jr., Lee Brun, Nick Williams, James Shelton, Edward Hendon, Donald Nolen and Ray Osment. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Harrison, Tom Smith, Dr. Michael Tedder, Ray Pierson, Jim Fulkerson, Dan Rains, John Williams, David Dillinger, Keith Pace, Bill Stanley, David Hill, Max Dacus Sr. and Max Dacus Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St.Bernards Villa Rainwater Memory Care Center, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or a charity of choice.
Laura Sue ‘Suzie’ Crabtree Nance
Laura Sue “Suzie” Crabtree Nance, 76, left this world peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Known for her razor-sharp wit, fierce love of her family and obsession with anything chocolate, Suzie is now reunited with her parents, George Raymond and Myra Crabtree; siblings Ronald Crabtree, Robert Crabtree, Jean Moore, Gina Stubblefield and Gail Dunn, and brothers in-law, Warren Kushnick and Ray Dunn.
She is survived by her husband, Dale, whom she married in 1993, and who lovingly referred to Suzie as “Memaw,” reminding her daily she was the best Memaw in the world. She is also survived by her daughter, Mina Kouklan (Junoh Kim), who will forever miss her best friend; sisters, Vicki (Phillip) Moore, Pam (Randy) Kamber, Ann Kushnick, Beth (Artie) Haneline and Valerie Kenna; a brother, Stephen Crabtree; a sister-in-law Lucy Crabtree; brothers-in-law Robert Moore and Van Stubblefield; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored and they adored her.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org, or a charity of choice.
Clarence Edward ‘Ho’ Garner
Clarence Edward "Ho" Garner, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 18, 1950, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Houston Garner and Etta Evelyn (Howell) Garner.
He retired after 30 years of service with Welch Sand and Gravel of Murray. He was a hardworking outdoorsman, and a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tabitha Bea Garner; sisters, Alma Hillard, Rebecca Jane Garner and Phyllis Garner; and brothers, Alan Garner and Curtis Lee Garner.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 38 years, Telea (Arthur) Garner; a daughter, Evelyn Conley and husband Shawn; stepson, Danny Crouch and wife Nikki, all of Murray; a sister, Joyce Keller and husband Leroy of Owensboro; a grandson, Leland Conley of Murray; step-grandchildren, Taylor Jennings, Tanner Crouch and Kimberly Crouch, all of Murray; a step-great-grandson, Carter Jennings of Murray; and mother-in-law, Beatrice Russell of Martinsville, Indiana.
To honor his wishes, no public services or visitation will be held. A private burial will be in Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Puryear, Tennessee.
He has danced his final dance and his loved ones will carry his story for eternity.
Beulah Grace
Beulah Grace, 90, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born April 28, 1933, in Knott County, Kentucky, to Edgar Francis and Allafair (Ritchie) Francis.
She retired from West View Nursing Home, and was a member of Scott’s Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Grace, and a daughter, Brenda Miller.
Mrs. Grace is survived by four sons, Michael Grace and wife Suzzanna of Louisville, Stephen Grace and wife Tonya of Paducah, Donald Grace and wife Debbie of Benton, and Ken Grace and wife Emily of Hazel; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at the funeral home.
