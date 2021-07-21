Marjorie E. Rhodes Osterdahl
Marjorie E. Rhodes Osterdahl, 96, of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 15, 2021.
She was born Feb. 14, 1925, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Joseph and Edna Mae Alford Rhodes.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murray. She enjoyed traveling, boating and spending time at her home on Kentucky Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur D. Osterdahl; a son, Dennis C. Osterdahl; and two sisters.
Mrs. Osterdahl is survived by a son, Martin (Patty) Osterdahl of Wellsboro; three grandchildren, Andrew Osterdahl, Thane Osterdahl and Kerrin Osterdal; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Sarah Andrews
Sarah Andrews, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.