Sierra Ashlee Robinson
Sierra Ashlee Robinson, 21, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home.
She was born May 15, 2001, in Murray, Kentucky, and was the daughter of Larry “Jason” Robinson of Murray and Jim and Rita (Cook) Oldham of Murray.
She was a cook at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community and worked previously as a dessert bar hostess at Sirloin Stockade. She earned an associates of arts degree from West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah and was attending Murray State University. She was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Larry and Linda Robinson, and Sarah Oldham.
Sierra is survived by her parents; her fiancé, Khoury Ross of Mayfield; grandparents, Elbridge Jr. and Stella Cook of Corinth and Jesse Oldham of Shawneetown, Illinois; a brother, Jayden Oldham of Murray; a sister, Cheyenne Robinson of Murray; a niece, Kaysleigh Bynum of Murray; aunts, Paula Cook of Corinth, Alicia Cook Herrmann and husband Daniel of Crittenden, Tena Phillips of Kirksey and Tammy Robinson of Murray; uncles, Tim Cook and wife Connie of Corinth, J. Ed. Oldham and wife Carol of Great Falls, Minnesota, and Bob Oldham of Jacksonville, Arkansas; and many cousins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Eury Tynes and Jake Hildebrant officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Easterseals of West Kentucky, http://www.easterseals.com/westkentucky.com since Sierra was pursuing a career as a special education teacher.
Rickey Latimer
Rickey Latimer, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Murray -Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Jan. 6, 1954, in Murray, to Richard Latimer and Barbara Warren Latimer. He retired from the Murray Police Department after more than 20 years of service, and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Richard Warren Latimer Jr.
Mr. Latimer is survived by one daughter, Lacey Latimer and wife Chelsea of Murray; one son, Cody Lee Latimer and wife Gretchen of Lexington; special friend, Karen Hunter of Murray; one sister, Sheila Dever and husband Ross of Murray; two grandchildren, Rylee Richard Latimer and Oliver Emmett Latimer, both of Lexington; and a niece, Shauna Dever Jones and nephew, Derek Dever, both of Owensboro. He will be missed by his dog, Choctaw, as well.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Harold M. ‘Mickey’ Morton Jr.
Harold M. “Mickey” Morton Jr., 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Dec. 26, 1944, near Chicago, Illinois.
He was a front desk clerk at the Holiday Inn in Murray.
Mr. Morton is survived by two children; Mickey M. Morton and wife Sharon of Julian, North Carolina, and Sean C. Morton and wife Christiane of Vicenza, Italy; a sister, Patricia Morton Hopkins and husband Roger of New Concord; and grandchildren, Josiah D. Morton, Hadassah A. Morton, Elisha A. Morton, Nicholas F. Morton, Benedict F. Morton and Annabelle J. Morton.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at 3 p.m. in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Ronald Pace
Ronald Pace, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born Dec. 13, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Herschel Pace and Nadine Graham Pace.
He retired as the owner and operator of Ron Pace Heating & Air with more than 40 years of service, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Tom Hejduk.
Mr. Pace is survived by his wife, Jan Pace of Murray, whom he married June 2, 1956, in Corinth, Mississippi; three daughters, Lynn McBee and husband Jim of Murray, Jennifer Hejduk of Trigg County and Leta Hodges and husband Wes of Paducah; one sister, Janice Outland and husband Dale of Murray; four grandchildren, Heather Jones of Paducah, Alexis Jones of Paducah, Megan McBee Vazquez and husband Francisco of Murray and Justin McBee and wife Amy Jo of Graves County; and two great-grandchildren, Brennan and Bailey Vazquez, both of Murray.
There will be no public service or visitation at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church of Murray, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Ln., Murray, KY 42071.
Lynette Baldwin
Lynette Baldwin, 75, of Golo, Kentucky, died Sunday July 17, 2022.
She was born May 16, 1947, to William Howard “Bill” Baldwin and Sylvia Lou Baldwin (Prichard) in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Her pursuits in life were teaching, being a caring daughter, sister and friend and a doting aunt. She was known for her quick wit, a contagious smile and meticulous attention to detail. She loved reading, traveling and the outdoors.
Lynette graduated with honors from Calloway County High School in 1965 and went on to earn a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at Murray State University. After graduating, she started her first job as a third and fourth grade teacher at McNabb Elementary in Paducah, eventually teaching and overseeing the gifted program for all of Paducah Independent Schools. This culminated in a 30-year teaching career specializing in gifted education. She was awarded many honors during her career including being presented by the Mayor of Paducah the Duchess Award for contributing to the well-being of the community.
In 1999, Lynette retired from teaching, but gardening wasn’t captivating enough. She began a second career as Executive Director of the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE). Her impassioned advocacy for Kentucky’s gifted and talented children has impacted countless children, their educators and their families. She served for KAGE as executive director for 23 years. She was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by the Governor of Kentucky for her noteworthy contributions in education and outstanding service.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill and mother, Sylvia.
Lynette is survived by her sister, Annettia B. Wisehart and husband Kent of Murray; a brother, William Douglas Baldwin of Golo; a nephew, Bryan Allen Dotson of Benton; nephews Gary Scott Dotson and wife Natalie of Cincinnati, Ohio and William Albrit “Brit” Baldwin and wife Carol of Beaverton, Oregon; a niece, Sandy Baldwin of Virginia Beach, Virginia; great-nieces and great-nephews Evan and Cale Dotson of Benton, Lane, Foster, and Kendall Dotson of Cincinnati and Olivia and Vivian Baldwin of Beaverton; and an aunt, Mrs. Frank Baldwin of Illinois.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Kent Wisehart officiating. Burial will be in Spence Chapel Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the foundation established to continue Lynette’s educational life work may be made to the Lynette Baldwin KAGE Scholarship for teachers at https://kagegifted.org/lbaldwinscholarship/.
Janet Meredith Donaldson Flynn
Janet Meredith Donaldson Flynn, 83, of Palmersville, Tennessee, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
