Dr. Patricia Faulkner-Simmons
Dr. Patricia Faulkner-Simmons of Bowling Green, Kentucky, left this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, surrounded by family and friends at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 28, 1956, to Arthur and Ethel Faulkner in Eddyville, Kentucky.
She set an amazing example in everything she did. She was a dear daughter, wife, sister, and an incredible friend, though her favorite title may have been Nana. She was a nurse and nurse practitioner while also teaching nursing at Murray State University before going back to medical school at the University of Louisville. She retired as a pediatrician from Graves Gilbert Clinic. She loved every patient and they all loved her. She served as a staff physician for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.
She was a faithful follower and servant of Jesus Christ and a member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ. Patti, along with her husband Steve, took many mission trips to Central America. She served in the food pantry at Greenwood Park, and she was involved with Healing Hands International supporting the drilling of water wells for third world countries. She loved travel, gardening, cooking, bird watching and Corvettes. Her license plate said “Kid Doc.” She loved her grandsons fiercely. She loved all children fiercely. Her heart was always for others. She was tender, kind, and compassionate, and her life was one most certainly well lived.
Patti is survived by her faithful husband, who was her best friend and travel companion, Steve Simmons; brothers, Dennis (Bonnie), Donnie (Mitzi), Ronnie (Vicky) and Danny (Jochelle); two children by marriage, Stephanie Ernsting (Matt) and Bradley Simmons (Josh Adair); two precious grandsons, Alexander and William; and many nephews and nieces.
The funeral service is at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Greenwood Park Church of Christ in Bowling Green. Visitation is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the church. A graveside service at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, 103 E. 12th St., Bowling Green, KY 42101, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Healing Hands International, 455 McNally Dr., Nashville, TN 37211.
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy Hendon Tricarico
Patsy Hendon Tricarico, 76, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at The Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
She was born July 27, 1946, in Murray, Kentucky, to Edward and Audrey Smith Hendon.
Patsy grew up in Murray and attended Murray State University, where she met Steve, the love of her life. They married in May 1966 and moved to Jonesboro in 1968 where they made their home and raised their family.
She began her professional career working for Town and Country Insurance and later went to work for Max Dacus Sr. in Real Estate. She eventually went on to acquire multiple rental properties and was the owner/property manager of Patsy Tricarico Rentals for 25 years. She was known for her meticulous work ethic, her love for her tenants, those who worked for her and her dearest friends whom she had for many years. Although these were all joys in her life, her greatest joy of all was her son, “Stevie.” There was never a golf match, sporting event or time in his life that she was not there cheering him on. Patsy had the same joy and love for her grandchildren. NaNa, as
she was affectionately known, never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. She loved shopping with them, decorating their bedrooms with them, cooking with them and just like with their daddy, never missed one of their sporting events cheering for them. She was the most giving, caring and loving person to all that knew her and loved her family fiercely.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Freddy and Gail Hendon, and a nephew, Kevin Hendon.
Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Stephen Joseph Tricarico; her son, Stephen Patrick (Gina) Tricarico of Jonesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry (Jaye) Hendon of The Woodlands, Texas; two nephews, Edward Hendon and Doug Hendon; a great-niece, Lauren Hendon, all of Murray; her precious grandchildren, Rees (Lacie) Hales, Gia Isabella Tricarico and Alexandra Kate Tricarico; and her great-grandchildren, Nylie Hales, Luke Hales and Remi Hales; along with special friend and caregiver, Patricia (Trish) White, all
of Jonesboro.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro. A private burial will be Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with John Miles officiating. Active pallbearers are Rees Hales, Mark Jones, Scott Hunter Jr., Lee Brun, Nick Williams, James Shelton, Edward Hendon, Donald Nolen and Ray Osment. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Harrison, Tom Smith, Dr. Michael Tedder, Ray Pierson, Jim Fulkerson, Dan Rains, John Williams, David Dillinger, Keith Pace, Bill Stanley, David Hill, Max Dacus Sr. and Max Dacus Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Bernards Villa Rainwater Memory Care Center, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.emersonfuneralhome.com.
Emerson Funeral Home, Jonesboro, Arkansas, is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Beulah Grace
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
————————————————————————————————————————
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green
Dr. Patricia Faulkner-Simmons
The funeral service is at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Greenwood Park Church of Christ.