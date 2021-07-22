Sarah Katherine Andrews
Sarah Katherine Andrews, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 24, 1963, in Murray.
She was a homemaker, and attended the First Pentecostal Church in Murray.
She was preceded in death by one infant brother, Gordon Elkins, and an infant sister, Shannon Elkins.
Ms. Andrews is survived by her parents, J.D. and Pauline Elkins of Murray; one daughter, Tiffany Andrews of Murray; one sister, Shirley Sheridan and husband Dale of North Augusta, South Carolina; a special friend, Charles Strange of Murray; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; and one niece and one nephew.
A memorial service will be at noon Friday, July 23, 2021, at First Pentecostal Church in Murray with John Casner and Dale Sheridan officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 23, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WATCH Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Dunn Hutchens
Thomas Dunn Hutchens left to be with Jesus Sunday, July 18, 2021. He was a devoted husband, father, “Papa” to nine grandchildren, uncle, and friend to many.
He was born July 24, 1940, in Murray, Kentucky, to Walter and Vera Hutchens.
Tom graduated from Murray State University and was later named a MSU Distinguished Alumni. While at Murray State, he was the president of Sigma Chi fraternity and was the first MSU Sigma Chi to be named a “Significant Sig” by the national fraternity. He moved all around the country, but was always a proud Kentucky Colonel.
Tom's only job after college was a 41-year career with the JCPenney Company where he retired as president and COO. At Penney's, he made lifelong friends and was a leader and mentor to many. He lived with his family in many places, but was most fond of Dallas, Texas, where he became an avid fan of the Cowboys and Blue Bell vanilla ice cream. He enjoyed golf immensely as it allowed him to keep active and have an audience for his jokes. When not golfing, he most loved spending time with his family and friends.
He lived such an amazing life it is not possible to express it in words. He loved life and he loved those around him. He will be missed tremendously, but the love he shared will carry on with all those he touched.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Bob and Porter Hutchens.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, Nancy Owen Hutchens; daughters, Carole Pizzuto (John) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kristi James (David) of Denver, Colorado, and Karen Weaver (Blake) of Dallas; a son, Thomas Hutchens Jr. (Crystal) of Atlanta, Georgia; and grandchildren, Traci Dayvault (Ryan), Mark Pizzuto, Thomas “Max” Hutchens III, Sadie Hutchens, Jake Hutchens, Kylie James, Kassidy James, Brynn Weaver and Ellie Weaver.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville, Kentucky. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery in Lyon County, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation online at http://act.alz.org/gotoTomHutchens, or to the MSU Foundation, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, Ky 42071, in the memo line: Tom Hutchens Endowed Professorship.
Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandchape.com.
Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Guti
Paul Guti, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in
Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.