Jeannetta Bennett
Jeannetta Bennett, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born July 6, 1931, in Robinson, Illinois, to Glenn Newbold and Jessica Grant Quackboerner.
She was a homemaker and retired seamstress. She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Phoebian Sunday school class and the Murray Woman’s Club Creative Arts Department.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Bennett, and two sons, Steve and Jeff Bennett.
Mrs. Bennett is survived by two daughters, Kathy Benson of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Tammy Contri and husband Todd of Murray; a daughter-in-law, Marcia Bennett of Dwight, Illinois; six grandchildren, Kevin Bennett, Abby Taplin, J.P. Benson, Erika Benson, Madison Contri and Claire Contri; and two great-grandchildren, Michael Bennett and Emma Merritt.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice house, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Terie Burkeen Frederick
Terie Burkeen Frederick, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 27, 1956, to Charles and Wilma Dean Nance Stephenson
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Frederick, and her son, Jason Burkeen.
Ms. Frederick is survived by her son, Michael Burkeen; a grandson, Elijah Burkeen; a heart child, Becky Evans; and brothers, Mike Stephenson and David Stephenson.
A private funeral service will be held with burial in Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Allbritten
Ronald Allbritten, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Aug. 15, 1934, to Buron and Des Demona Elkins Allbritten.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked at Tappan in Murray until they closed and then retired from Murray State University. He and his wife, Carolyn, are members of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, RC Allbritten and Charles Duran Allbritten.
Mr. Allbritten is survived by his wife Carolyn, whom he married Dec. 16, 1961; two sons, Ron Allbritten and wife Tia Kay of Murray and Mark Allbritten (Dominique) of Florida; six grandchildren, Kevin Allbritten (Athena) of Tennessee, Alessa Carter (Jarom), Nicklas Holt (Sami) and Zackery Holt, all of Utah, Jonathan Allbritten of Michigan and Tatiana Allbritten of California; four great-grandchildren, Jenni, Brinley, Nevaeh and Lyrik; and one great-grandbaby due in August.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church in Murray with Tom Fortner and Kim Reeder officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Roszanne Farris Woods
Roszanne Farris Woods, 78, died June 29, 2020, at her home in Shelby, Alabama.
She was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Murray, Kentucky, to Alvin and Corrine Erwin Farris, who preceded her in death.
She enjoyed her family and several careers after completing her education at Murray High School and Murray State University.
Roszanne is survived by her two sons, Tripp and wife Tonya and Tommy and wife Lesa, all of Jemison, Alabama; one daughter, Leslie Woods of Villa Rica, Georgia; five grandchildren, Chase, Jarrod, Annalee, Abby and Holland; and four great-grandchildren.
Earl Davis Hudspeth
Earl Davis Hudspeth, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.