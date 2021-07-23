Joseph ‘Joe’ Benjamin Belcher
‘For 50 years Kentucky Lake is where I felt peace, my heart was most content in the quiet of the woods, with the fullest moon and the night sounds.
But now, my spirit has come to rest where angels roam, and this is where I make a new home.’
Joseph ‘Joe’ Benjamin Belcher, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Central City, Kentucky, to Glen Belcher and Geneva Allen Belcher.
He founded Belcher Oil Company in 1972 and ran the business until his retirement in 1990. He earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of Evansville. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Murray and the Murray State University Racer Club, and was past president of the West Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carleen Belcher; two brothers, Glenn Allen Belcher and James (Jimmy) Thomas Belcher; a daughter in-law, Karen Belcher; and one grandchild, Tobey Egstrom.
Mr. Belcher is survived by one daughter, Leslie “Jill” Barrett of Murray; two sons, Timothy “Tim” Allen Belcher and wife Tonie of Murray and Joseph “Brad” Bradford Belcher and fiancée Debbie of Murray; eight grandchildren, Carissa, Hillary, Michael, Jonathan, Moriah, Lacey, Ellen and Jordan; and 11 great-grandchildren, Courtney, Mokenzi, Makayla, Rowen, Hope, Liam, Winter, Laurelin, Wyatt, Walker and Ruby.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Belcher Family Cemetery with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Rotary Club of Murray, P.O. Box 411, Murray, KY 42071, the Murray State University, c/o Racer Club Unrestricted, CFSB Ticket Office, 1401 State Route 121 North, Murray, KY 42071, or to the Carl Timmel Memorial Scholarship Fund, checks payable to MSU Foundation, Office of Development, Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Shae Jean Beggrow
Shae Jean Beggrow, 74, loving wife and mother, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence in Dickson, Tennessee.
She was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Murray, Kentucky, to Will Rob Walston and Jewelle Hicks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Will Rob Walston Jr.
Shae is survived by her husband, Steven Ray Begrow of Dickson; two daughters, Laura Lynne Kauffman of Paducah, and Christa Denise Cox (Jeff) of Dickson; and two grandchildren, Graison Jean Cox and Lawson Avery Cox.
A private service will be planned at a later date in Murray.
Sarah Katherine Andrews
Sarah Katherine Andrews, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 24, 1963, in Murray.
She was a homemaker, and attended the First Pentecostal Church in Murray.
She was preceded in death by one infant brother, Gordon Elkins, and an infant sister, Shannon Elkins.
Ms. Andrews is survived by her parents, J.D. and Pauline Elkins of Murray; one daughter, Tiffany Andrews of Murray; one sister, Shirley Sheridan and husband Dale of North Augusta, South Carolina; a special friend, Charles Strange of Murray; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; and one niece and one nephew.
A memorial service is at noon Friday, July 23, 2021, at First Pentecostal Church in Murray with John Casner and Dale Sheridan officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 23, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WATCH Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Dunn Hutchens
Thomas Dunn Hutchens left to be with Jesus Sunday, July 18, 2021. He was a devoted husband, father, “Papa” to nine grandchildren, uncle, and friend to many.
He was born July 24, 1940, in Murray, Kentucky, to Walter and Vera Hutchens.
Tom graduated from Murray State University and was later named a MSU Distinguished Alumni. While at Murray State, he was the president of Sigma Chi fraternity and was the first MSU Sigma Chi to be named a “Significant Sig” by the national fraternity. He moved all around the country, but was always a proud Kentucky Colonel.
Tom's only job after college was a 41-year career with the JCPenney Company where he retired as president and COO. At Penney's, he made lifelong friends and was a leader and mentor to many. He lived with his family in many places, but was most fond of Dallas, Texas, where he became an avid fan of the Cowboys and Blue Bell vanilla ice cream. He enjoyed golf immensely as it allowed him to keep active and have an audience for his jokes. When not golfing, he most loved spending time with his family and friends.
He lived such an amazing life it is not possible to express it in words. He loved life and he loved those around him. He will be missed tremendously, but the love he shared will carry on with all those he touched.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Bob and Porter Hutchens.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, Nancy Owen Hutchens; daughters, Carole Pizzuto (John) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kristi James (David) of Denver, Colorado, and Karen Weaver (Blake) of Dallas; a son, Thomas Hutchens Jr. (Crystal) of Atlanta, Georgia; and grandchildren, Traci Dayvault (Ryan), Mark Pizzuto, Thomas “Max” Hutchens III, Sadie Hutchens, Jake Hutchens, Kylie James, Kassidy James, Brynn Weaver and Ellie Weaver.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville, Kentucky. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery in Lyon County, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation online at http://act.alz.org/gotoTomHutchens, or to the MSU Foundation, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, Ky 42071, in the memo line: Tom Hutchens Endowed Professorship.
Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandchape.com.
Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.