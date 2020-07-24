Jennye Sue Smock
Jennye Sue Smock, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born May 29, 1938, to Frank Albert Stubblefield and Odessa Boaz Stubblefield, who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of the 1956 class of Murray High School. After graduation, she earned her bachelor of art's degree in 1960 at the University of Kentucky. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church of Murray.
Jennye Sue is survived by her husband of 60 years, W. Hunt Smock; two children, Mary Margaret Smock of Nashville, Tennessee, and Wendell Ashley Smock and wife Lisa of Louisville; her sisters, Frankie Stubblefield of Frankfort and Molly Pochciol of Dallas, Texas; and two grandchildren, Wyatt and Reese Smock of Louisville.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Jim Stahler officiating. Friends are welcome to attend. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Frank Albert Stubblefield Scholarship with checks payable to the MSU Foundation with Frank Stubblefield Scholarship in the memo line, and sent to the MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Alfred G. Myhill
Alfred G. Myhill, 95, a lifelong resident of Fulton, New York, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his son’s home in Oswego.
He was born April 21, 1925, in Fulton, to Milford and Dorothy Myhill.
He served in the 53rd Field Hospital, 2nd Platoon of the Army Medical Corps in Europe during World War II. He landed at Utah Beach and worked in field hospitals following Patton’s Third Army across Europe, treating wounded at the Battle of the Bulge. In 2011, he was appointed a Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor by the French Ambassador. Alfred was proud to be an American and of his service to his country. He was a longtime member of the Fulton American Legion Post #587 and past commander of the Royal Order of Moose, Fulton Chapter. He worked as a master machinist at Black Clawson, Dilts for 43 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He shared many stories of his childhood and time spent in WWII. He left behind a legacy that will be remembered by all who knew him. He was truly one of “The Greatest Generation”. He also enjoyed traveling, taking pictures and loved woodworking, with many of his creations becoming heirlooms.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marion Pealo Myhill; sisters, Margaret Frost and Leona Davis; and a grandson, T.J. Myhill.
Mr. Myhill is survived by his children, Paul Myhill and wife Linda of Murray, Joanne Hicks and husband Mickey of Waterloo and Terry Myhill of Oswego; a brother, Milford (Manuela) Myhill of Cato; grandchildren, Chenny Hicks, Armanda (Jordan) King, Tom (Colleen) Hicks, Robyn (Jeremy) Workman; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Foster Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Volney. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Post #587, 2949 County Route 45, Fulton, N.Y. 13069.
Jeannetta Bennett
Jeannetta Bennett, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born July 6, 1931, in Robinson, Illinois, to Glenn Newbold and Jessica Grant Quackboerner.
She was a homemaker and retired seamstress. She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Phoebian Sunday school class and the Murray Woman’s Club Creative Arts Department.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Bennett, and two sons, Steve and Jeff Bennett.
Mrs. Bennett is survived by two daughters, Kathy Benson of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Tammy Contri and husband Todd of Murray; a daughter-in-law, Marcia Bennett of Dwight, Illinois; six grandchildren, Kevin Bennett, Abby Taplin, J.P. Benson, Erika Benson, Madison Contri and Claire Contri; and four great-grandchildren, Michael Bennett, Emma Merritt and Blake and Grace Taplin.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice house, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Terie Burkeen Frederick
Terie Burkeen Frederick, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 27, 1956, to Charles and Wilma Dean Nance Stephenson
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Frederick, and her son, Jason Burkeen.
Ms. Frederick is survived by her son, Michael Burkeen; a grandson, Elijah Burkeen; a heart child, Becky Evans; and brothers, Mike Stephenson and David Stephenson.
A private funeral service will be held with burial in Murray City Cemetery.
