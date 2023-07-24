Dr. Patricia Faulkner-Simmons
Dr. Patricia Faulkner-Simmons of Bowling Green, Kentucky, left this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, surrounded by family and friends at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 28, 1956, to Arthur and Ethel Faulkner in Eddyville, Kentucky.
She set an amazing example in everything she did. She was a dear daughter, wife, sister, and an incredible friend, though her favorite title may have been Nana. She was a nurse and nurse practitioner while also teaching nursing at Murray State University before going back to medical school at the University of Louisville. She retired as a pediatrician from Graves Gilbert Clinic. She loved every patient, and they all loved her. She served as a staff physician for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.
She was a faithful follower and servant of Jesus Christ and a member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ. Patti, along with her husband Steve, took many mission trips to Central America. She served in the food pantry at Greenwood Park, and she was involved with Healing Hands International supporting the drilling of water wells for third world countries. She loved travel, gardening, cooking, bird watching and Corvettes. Her license plate said “Kid Doc.” She loved her grandsons fiercely. She loved all children fiercely. Her heart was always for others. She was tender, kind, and compassionate, and her life was one most certainly well lived.
Patti is survived by her faithful husband, who was her best friend and travel companion, Steve Simmons; brothers, Dennis (Bonnie), Donnie (Mitzi), Ronnie (Vicky) and Danny (Jochelle); two children by marriage, Stephanie Ernsting (Matt) and Bradley Simmons (Josh Adair); two precious grandsons, Alexander and William; and many nephews and nieces.
The funeral service is at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Greenwood Park Church of Christ in Bowling Green. Visitation is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the church. A graveside service at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, 103 E. 12th St., Bowling Green, KY 42101, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Healing Hands International, 455 McNally Dr., Nashville, TN 37211.
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green is in charge of arrangements.
Adam Hicks
Adam Hicks, 42, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Continue Care Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.