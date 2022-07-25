Robert Benton ‘Ben’ Armstrong Jr.
Robert Benton “Ben” Armstrong Jr., age 80 of Murray, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home.
He was born August 25, 1941, in Marietta, OH, to the late Robert B. Armstrong, Sr., and Elizabeth Martin Armstrong.
Ben was a United States Army veteran who proudly served his country in Berlin, Germany. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. He also worked at General Tire in Mayfield and owned and operated Mid South Sales, where he chartered and sold sail boats and wind surfers. Ben later worked at Tele-Service in Kevil, Sanford, NC, Texarkana, TX, and Tampa, FL. His family then moved back to Murray and Ben retired from Briggs and Stratton as a Manufacturing Engineer. Ben attended Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his wife, to whom he married January 13, 1965, Mrs. Pat Armstrong of Murray, KY; three sons, Dana Robb (Monica) Armstrong of Indianapolis, IN, Stuart Benton (Mary Ann) Armstrong of Murray, KY, and Jonathan Drew (Brandy) Armstrong of Murray, KY; three brothers, David (Susan) Armstrong of Williamstown, VA, Stuart Allen (Betty) Armstrong of Milwaukee, WI, and Dan (Sharon) Armstrong of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Christopher, Samantha, Micah, Timmy, Brooklyn, Bryson, Raelynn, Luke, Molly, Mark, and Nadia; one step grandchild, Chaley; and three great grandchildren, Alexis, Brantley, and Alaina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Jane Armstrong.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Ben Armstrong by visiting www.imesfh.com
and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Barbara Croissant
Mrs. Barbara Croissant, 81, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. Croissant was born on August 1, 1940, in Hamtramik, Michigan, to the late Clarence and Martha Zwierzchowski Barbara worked for several years at Owens Food Market in Murray and went on to retire from the former Sea Board Farms in Mayfield. Barbara loved gardening and having beautiful flowers. The thing she loved most of all was spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, her contagious laugh and she will be dearly missed by many.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband of 32 years, Fred Croissant of Murray, her children;James Crittendon of Hazel, Richard Crittendon and wife Sherry of Murray, Sandy Ewing of Murray, and Joe Crittendon and wife Lisa of Farmington.
She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Racheal, David, Ben, Seth, Marci and Kyle, 5 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and 14 siblings.
Her family will have a private memorial service at Kentucky Lake.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Barbara Croissant by visiting http://www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Herman Hayes
Herman Hayes, 80, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Fern Terrace of Mayfield.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.