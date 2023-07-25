Adam Kent Hicks
Adam Kent Hicks, 42, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Baptist Health of Paducah.
He was the beloved son of Janis Southard Hicks and the late Sherrill Ronald Hicks of Murray.
A 1999 graduate of Calloway County High School, he also attended Murray State University, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Adam was smart, witty, funny and kind, especially to older people. Directing dart tournaments at the Big Apple earned him many friends and acquaintances.
Preceding him in death were his father; maternal grandparents, Preston and Christine Southard; paternal grandparents, Carlos and Lellie Hicks; and cherished older friends, Pete Farley and Durwood Beatty.
Adam is survived by his mother, Janis Hicks (Joe Wilkerson); a sister, Ginger Hearn (Daniel) of Nashville, Tennessee; an uncle, Dale Southard (Susie Perry); aunts, Linda Southard Gamertsfelder (Roger) and Alice Hicks Lord.; and cousins, Adriane Stokolosa, Larry Lord, Latricia Lord and Elizabeth Lord.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns and Oatman Farley officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
Adm loved dogs and expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St. #A, Murray, KY 42071 in memory of Blue and Katie Junebug, or to the Locust Grove Baptist Church Wheelchair Accessibility Fund, 1871 Locust Grove Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
David ‘Chip’ Furches
David “Chip” Furches, 63, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.