Shae Jean Beggrow
Shae Jean Beggrow, 74, loving wife and mother, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence in Dickson, Tennessee.
She was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Murray, Kentucky, to Will Rob Walston and Jewelle Hicks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Will Rob Walston Jr.
Shae is survived by her husband, Steven Ray Begrow of Dickson; two daughters, Laura Lynne Kauffman of Paducah, and Christa Denise Cox (Jeff) of Dickson; and two grandchildren, Graison Jean Cox and Lawson Avery Cox.
A private service will be planned at a later date in Murray.