Judith Gail Dunn
Judith Gail Dunn, 82, of Jackson, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Christian Care Center of Medina in Medina, Tennessee.
She was born Aug. 20, 1939, in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, to Raymond Crabtree and Myra Moore Crabtree.
She retired as a registered nurse, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray L. Dunn, who passed away April 16, 2019; two sisters, Jean Moore and Gina Stubblefield; and two brothers, Bobby Crabtree and Ronnie Crabtree.
Mrs. Dunn is survived by two daughters, Amanda Childress and husband Ron of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Emily VanCuren of Logansport, Indiana; one son, Ray L. Dunn Jr., also known as Raybo, and his wife Maria of Jackson; six sisters, Ann Kushnick of Murray, Suzie Nance and husband Dale of Murray; Vicki Moore and husband Phillip of Murray, Pamela Kamber and husband Randy of Murray, Beth Haneline of Murray and Valerie Kenna of Tampa Florida; one brother, Steve Crabtree of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, Ashley Turner and husband Josh of Tyrone, Georgia, Caitlin Yates and husband Phillip of San Francisco, California, William Childress of Huntersville, North Carolina, Andrea VanCuren of Orlando, Florida, Elizabeth Nelson and husband Chandler of Orlando, Rachel VanCuren of Memphis, Tennessee, Cooper Dunn and wife Aidan of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Olivia Dunn of Memphis, Tennessee; and Halle VanCuren of Logansport, Indiana; and one great-grandchild, Elijah Daniel Turner of Tyrone.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale, Garry Evans and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Green Plain Cemetery Fund, 3911 Murray Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Robert Benton ‘Ben’ Armstrong Jr.
Robert Benton “Ben” Armstrong Jr., age 80 of Murray, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home.
He was born August 25, 1941, in Marietta, OH, to the late Robert B. Armstrong, Sr., and Elizabeth Martin Armstrong.
Ben was a United States Army veteran who proudly served his country in Berlin, Germany. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. He also worked at General Tire in Mayfield and owned and operated Mid South Sales, where he chartered and sold sail boats and wind surfers. Ben later worked at Tele-Service in Kevil, Sanford, NC, Texarkana, TX, and Tampa, FL. His family then moved back to Murray and Ben retired from Briggs and Stratton as a Manufacturing Engineer. Ben attended Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his wife, to whom he married January 13, 1965, Mrs. Pat Armstrong of Murray, KY; three sons, Dana Robb (Monica) Armstrong of Indianapolis, IN, Stuart Benton (Mary Ann) Armstrong of Murray, KY, and Jonathan Drew (Brandy) Armstrong of Murray, KY; three brothers, David (Susan) Armstrong of Williamstown, VA, Stuart Allen (Betty) Armstrong of Milwaukee, WI, and Dan (Sharon) Armstrong of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Christopher, Samantha, Micah, Timmy, Brooklyn, Bryson, Raelynn, Luke, Molly, Mark, and Nadia; one step grandchild, Chaley; and three great grandchildren, Alexis, Brantley, and Alaina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Jane Armstrong.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Barbara Croissant
Mrs. Barbara Croissant, 81, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. Croissant was born on August 1, 1940, in Hamtramik, Michigan, to the late Clarence and Martha Zwierzchowski Barbara worked for several years at Owens Food Market in Murray and went on to retire from the former Sea Board Farms in Mayfield. Barbara loved gardening and having beautiful flowers. The thing she loved most of all was spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, her contagious laugh and she will be dearly missed by many.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband of 32 years, Fred Croissant of Murray, her children;James Crittendon of Hazel, Richard Crittendon and wife Sherry of Murray, Sandy Ewing of Murray, and Joe Crittendon and wife Lisa of Farmington.
She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Racheal, David, Ben, Seth, Marci and Kyle, 5 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and 14 siblings.
Her family will have a private memorial service at Kentucky Lake.
Dr. Louis Martin Beyer
Dr. Louis Martin Beyer, 82, of Benton, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Jonathan B. Hosford
Jonathan B. Hosford, 46, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home.
Gary Alan Hutchison
Gary Alan Hutchison, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
