Adam Kent Hicks
Adam Kent Hicks, 42, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Baptist Health of Paducah.
He was the beloved son of Janis Southard Hicks and the late Sherrill Ronald Hicks of Murray.
A 1999 graduate of Calloway County High School, he also attended Murray State University, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Adam was smart, witty, funny and kind, especially to older people. Directing dart tournaments at the Big Apple earned him many friends and acquaintances.
Preceding him in death were his father; maternal grandparents, Preston and Christine Southard; paternal grandparents, Carlos and Lellie Hicks; and cherished older friends, Pete Farley and Durwood Beatty.
Adam is survived by his mother, Janis Hicks (Joe Wilkerson); a sister, Ginger Hearn (Daniel) of Nashville, Tennessee; an uncle, Dale Southard (Susie Perry); aunts, Linda Southard Gamertsfelder (Roger) and Alice Hicks Lord.; and cousins, Adriane Stokolosa, Larry Lord, Latricia Lord and Elizabeth Lord.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns and Oatman Farley officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
Adam loved dogs and expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St. #A, Murray, KY 42071 in memory of Blue and Katie Junebug, or to the Locust Grove Baptist Church Wheelchair Accessibility Fund, 1871 Locust Grove Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Vaughn Vandegrift
His loving family mourns the loss of Vaughn Vandegrift, 76, of Arlington, Virginia, who passed away in hospice care Tuesday, July 11, 2023, after an extended struggle with a form of Parkinsonism.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and brother-in-law, his family and friends will remember him for his hard work, wisdom and humor. We’ll remember his puns and his silly jokes, and most of all the love he shared with all of us.
Vaughn was born to Frederick and Marjorie Frelond Vandegrift in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Dec. 7, 1946. He grew up in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, and attended Montclair State College, where he earned a degree in chemistry. He taught at River Dell Regional High School from 1968 to 1970 before leaving to pursue a doctorate in biochemistry at Ohio University, where he was a National Defense Education Act fellow. His academic research included work with histones, recombinant DNA, and removal of proteins from animal wastewaters. After completing his doctorate, he began his career in higher education in 1974 as a chemistry professor at Illinois State University. He joined the faculty at Murray State University in 1976, later serving as chemistry department chair through 1988.
He returned to his home state of New Jersey as Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at his alma mater, Montclair State. In 2000, he became Provost and Vice President of Georgia Southern University. Finally, in 2004, he was named Chancellor at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, where he served until 2012. As Vaughn moved through the academic ranks over the course of his distinguished career, starting out as a professor and ultimately leading a university, he embraced a lifelong commitment to public institutions of higher learning, dedicating his professional life to the idea that the purpose of higher education is to develop and fulfill human potential.
Vaughn’s professional memberships and honor societies include the American Chemical Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Omicron Delta Kappa, Sigma Xi, Beta Gamma Sigma, and Phi Kappa Phi. In addition to acting as mentor to numerous students and faculty, he also served in many advisory capacities, including as a member of the Governance Group for the CityArchRiver 2015 Foundation, which oversaw the renovation and beautification of the Arch grounds in St. Louis. He also was the recipient of many awards and was recognized for his many achievements.
Vaughn met his wife, Suzanne Bouchoux of Nutley, New Jersey, in 1964 when they enrolled in their first college chemistry class. They married in 1969 in Hackensack, New Jersey, and Sue went on to become a high school chemistry and physics teacher. Vaughn and Sue raised three children, Beth Vandegrift (Jeff Clarke) of Arlington, Virginia, David Vandegrift of Asheville, North Carolina, and Mark Vandegrift (Sara) of Austin, Texas. Vaughn and Sue are the proud grandparents of seven grandchildren, Vaughn, Camilla, Fletcher, Elizabeth, Amelia, Charlotte and William.
He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Marjorie Vandegrift of Saddle Brook, New Jersey and Murray, Kentucky, and by his sister, Sandra Turek of Bend, Oregon.
Vaughn is also survived by his siblings, Fred Vandegrift (Nancy) of Oakland, New Jersey, and Nanci Vandegrift (Darrell Hodge) of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and his brother-in-law, Frank Turek of Bend, Oregon.
As much as Vaughn achieved in his career, family was his first priority. He and Sue loved to travel, especially in their retirement years, and they enjoyed many trips to visit the extended Vandegrift and Bouchoux families, as well as friends in locations around the country. In retirement, he pursued success on the golf course, but he would be the first to say he found more success in other areas of life.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Vaughn and Sue Vandegrift Chancellor’s Scholarship Endowment at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Georgetown University Brain Bank for research into Multiple System Atrophy, or your local hospice organization.
Judy Carol Tyrie
Judy Carol Tyrie, 75, of Princeton, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home.
She was born March 28, 1948, to Claude Kingsolving and Edna Arabella Gilkey Faughn, who preceded her in death.
She was of Baptist faith and was a member of Hull Pottery Association.
During her life time, she participated in many activities with her children, including 4-H, FFA and FHA. She also worked alongside her husband at Tyrie's Tree Trimming. She was family first always and was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She will be missed.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Marsha Tyrie (Donald) Feldhaus of Murray; sons, Claude Marvin Tyrie of Princeton and Kenneth Wayne Tyrie of Princeton; a sister, Dorothy Christine Ramey of Princeton; grandchildren, Brett Douglas Garner, Ryan Ethan Garner, Joshua Cecil Tyrie, Kayla Tyrie, David Wayne Tyrie, Leah Feldhaus and Olivia Feldhaus; and special family friends, L.D. Mathis and David Childress.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lyon County. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
Patsy McClure Bland
Patsy McClure Bland, 79, of Madison, Mississippi, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.
She was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Murray, Kentucky, to Kynois and Modena Wrye McClure, who preceded her in death.
She was a Realtor in Florida before moving to Madison to be near her family.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Bill Bland; one son, Rodney (Kim) Grogan; a grandson, Graham Grogan; two granddaughters, Taylor (Bradley) Peoples and Parker Grogan, all of Madison; two stepsons, Eric and Wesley Bland and their families; one brother, Jimmy (Phyllis) McClure of Farmington; two nephews, Mark (Daphne) McClure and Trevor (Regina) McClure; a niece, Candice (Dennis) Brittain; and several cousins.
Per Phyllis’ request, no services are planned.
Glenace Edmonds Denton
Glenace Edmonds Denton, 95, passed away peacefully Monday, July 17, 2023, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
She was born Oct. 26, 1927, in Murray, Kentucky, to Ralph and Peachie Berkley, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Northside Methodist Church of Jackson. She enjoyed reading, dancing, and playing cards. She worked for many years as the bookkeeper for Boone’s Cleaners in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.W. Edmonds; one brother, John Berkley; three sisters, Gertrude Pace, Cozy McUiston and Helen Hargrove; one son, Richard (Wilma) Edmonds of Murray; one granddaughter, Amy Renee Edmonds Beevers of Jackson; three great-grandchildren, Tiffany Beevers French, Michelle Beevers and Nicholas Beevers; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends at Wesley Jackson Highlands.
Ms. Glenance’s family is honoring her wishes for cremation.
