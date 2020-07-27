Jennye Sue Smock
Jennye Sue Smock, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born May 29, 1938, to Frank Albert Stubblefield and Odessa Boaz Stubblefield, who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of the 1956 class of Murray High School. After graduation, she earned her bachelor of art's degree in 1960 at the University of Kentucky. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church of Murray.
Jennye Sue is survived by her husband of 60 years, W. Hunt Smock; two children, Mary Margaret Smock of Nashville, Tennessee, and Wendell Ashley Smock and wife Lisa of Louisville; her sisters, Frankie Stubblefield of Frankfort and Molly Pochciol of Dallas, Texas; and two grandchildren, Wyatt and Reese Smock of Louisville.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Jim Stahler officiating. Friends are welcome to attend. There will be no public visitation. Pallbearers will be George Bell, Dan Boaz, Bob Jackson, Del Purcell, Mel Purcell, Reese Smock, Wyatt Smock and Mark Waldrop. Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Alexander, Tommy Alexander, Tung Dinh, Eddie Hunt, Johnny Quertermous, Richard Rollins, Bob Taylor and Fred Wells.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Frank Albert Stubblefield Scholarship with checks payable to the MSU Foundation with Frank Stubblefield Scholarship in the memo line, and sent to the MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Alfred G. Myhill
Alfred G. Myhill, 95, a lifelong resident of Fulton, New York, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his son’s home in Oswego.
He was born April 21, 1925, in Fulton, to Milford and Dorothy Myhill.
He served in the 53rd Field Hospital, 2nd Platoon of the Army Medical Corps in Europe during World War II. He landed at Utah Beach and worked in field hospitals following Patton’s Third Army across Europe, treating wounded at the Battle of the Bulge. In 2011, he was appointed a Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor by the French Ambassador. Alfred was proud to be an American and of his service to his country. He was a longtime member of the Fulton American Legion Post #587 and past commander of the Royal Order of Moose, Fulton Chapter. He worked as a master machinist at Black Clawson, Dilts for 43 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He shared many stories of his childhood and time spent in WWII. He left behind a legacy that will be remembered by all who knew him. He was truly one of “The Greatest Generation”. He also enjoyed traveling, taking pictures and loved woodworking, with many of his creations becoming heirlooms.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marion Pealo Myhill; sisters, Margaret Frost and Leona Davis; and a grandson, T.J. Myhill.
Mr. Myhill is survived by his children, Paul Myhill and wife Linda of Murray, Joanne Hicks and husband Mickey of Waterloo and Terry Myhill of Oswego; a brother, Milford (Manuela) Myhill of Cato; grandchildren, Chenny Hicks, Armanda (Jordan) King, Tom (Colleen) Hicks, Robyn (Jeremy) Workman; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Foster Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Volney. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Post #587, 2949 County Route 45, Fulton, N.Y. 13069.
Foster Funeral Home in Fulton, New York is in charge of arrangements.
Earl Davis Hudspeth
Earl Davis Hudspeth, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 21, 1921, in Murray, to John Davis Hudspeth and Queen Martin Hudspeth.
He was of Baptist faith and a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. He was a computer operator for the United States Government for 38 years. He enjoyed playing cards at the Murray-Calloway Senior Center with his friends. He was honored as the oldest African American man in Murray and an honorary lifetime member of the Douglas Homecoming Committee in 2019. Earl received many awards throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Carolyn Stagger; one sister, Catherine Hudspeth Pate; and two brothers, L.V. Hudspeth and Larry Hudspeth.
Earl is survived by two daughters, Cheryl C. Hayes and husband (Pastor) Jerome of Newark, Delaware, and Gayle Suttler; two sons, Michael Hudspeth and (Jean) and Earl Ven Hudspeth; two brothers, John Hudspeth Jr. and Earl Barry, both of Toledo, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great; grandchildren; caregiver and friend, Lula Nell McCuiston; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ronald Kendrick of St. John’s Baptist Church officiating, and Jerome Hayes, eulogist. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the funeral home.
Hal K. Hosford
Hal K. Hosford, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Aug. 22, 1946, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Kirby and Elizabeth Ryan Hosford.
He was a retired machinist and a member of Kirksey Church of Christ. He was also a National Guard Army veteran during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Larry Hosford, Billy Joe Hosford, Kenneth Hosford and Keith Hosford, and a granddaughter, Lindsey Rose Oliver.
Mr. Hosford is survived by his wife, Shelby Hosford of Murray; two daughters, Kimberly Paschall and husband Joe Wade of Hazel and Debbie Oliver and husband David of Murray; and four grandchildren, Jonathan Paschall and Kaci Paschall, both of Hazel, and Will Oliver and Jacob Oliver, both of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hicks Cemetery with Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Martha Tharpe
Martha Tharpe, 79, of Murray, Kentucky died at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.