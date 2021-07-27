Joette Suiter Smothermon
Joette Suiter Smothermon, 93, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died peacefully Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home in Morning Pointe Senior Living Residence.
She was born in Lynn Grove in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Myrtle Burk and Thomas Huie Suiter.
She graduated from Lynn Grove High School and married her sweetheart Eugene on June 5, 1947 in Union City, Tennessee. They started their family together in Murray with two children before moving to Madisonville for nine years and two additional children. In 1962, the family relocated to Frankfort and she devoted herself to her children and church before beginning a career in state government. She retired from the State of Kentucky Division of Disability Determination in 1988. She was a faithful member of the Frankfort First United Methodist Church, Variety Circle and the Chapel Sunday school class. She volunteered in the church office and at the Methodist Home in Versailles. She enjoyed playing cards, watching wildlife and outings with her church groups. She was noted for her devotion to her family and a resilience that carried both them and her through several physical setbacks.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Radford Smothermon and an infant son, David
Mrs. Smothermon is survived by one son, Richard (Sally); three daughters, Pam (Al) Wink, Lori (Don Jr.) Hamm, all of Frankfort, and Sharon (Randall) Stevens of Mt. Vernon; two sisters, Evon Kelley and Beauton (G.T.) Brandon, both of Murray; eight grandchildren, Brad Smothermon of Las Vegas, Nevada, Wes (Kara) Smothermon of Frankfort, Matt (Tanya) Smothermon of Shelbyville, BJ (Ashley) Wink of Woodbury, New Jersey, Sammie Jo Rowe of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jennifer (Doug) Fowler of Charlotte North Carolina, Bobbi (Ryan) Sherman of Portland, Oregon, and Mackenzie Hamm of Louisville; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Frankfort with Tonya Kenner officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Calloway County. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and sons-in-law.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the church.
Flowers are welcome or contributions to her memory may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 211 Washington Street, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Online condolences may be left at ljtfuneralhome.com.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home of Frankfort is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph ‘Joe’ Benjamin Belcher
‘For 50 years Kentucky Lake is where I felt peace, my heart was most content in the quiet of the woods, with the fullest moon and the night sounds.
But now, my spirit has come to rest where angels roam, and this is where I make a new home.’
Joseph ‘Joe’ Benjamin Belcher, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Central City, Kentucky, to Glen Belcher and Geneva Allen Belcher.
He founded Belcher Oil Company in 1972 and ran the business until his retirement in 1990. He earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of Evansville. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Murray and the Murray State University Racer Club, and was past president of the West Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carleen Belcher; two brothers, Glenn Allen Belcher and James (Jimmy) Thomas Belcher; a daughter in-law, Karen Belcher; and one grandchild, Tobey Egstrom.
Mr. Belcher is survived by one daughter, Leslie “Jill” Barrett of Murray; two sons, Timothy “Tim” Allen Belcher and wife Tonie of Murray and Joseph “Brad” Bradford Belcher and fiancée Debbie of Murray; eight grandchildren, Carissa, Hillary, Michael, Jonathan, Moriah, Lacey, Ellen and Jordan; and 11 great-grandchildren, Courtney, Mokenzi, Makayla, Rowen, Hope, Liam, Winter, Laurelin, Wyatt, Walker and Ruby.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Belcher Family Cemetery with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Rotary Club of Murray, P.O. Box 411, Murray, KY 42071, the Murray State University, c/o Racer Club Unrestricted, CFSB Ticket Office, 1401 State Route 121 North, Murray, KY 42071, or to the Carl Timmel Memorial Scholarship Fund, checks payable to MSU Foundation, Office of Development, Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Wilkerson
Patricia Wilkerson, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Debbie Seay
Debbie Seay, 65, of Cookeville, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.